OK Small Business Top Priorities

With state lawmakers preparing to gavel in the 2026 legislative session next week, Oklahoma small business owners are calling on lawmakers to prioritize reforms that strengthen the state’s small business economy and reduce cost pressures. The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Oklahoma calls on the Legislature to prioritize reforms that reduce cost pressures on small business owners.

“Rising costs continue to be a challenge for small business owners here in Oklahoma,” NFIB State Director Jerrod Shouse said. “There are practical reforms that lawmakers can prioritize this session to give Main Street Oklahomans relief. In addition to cutting taxes, our members want lawmakers to be informed by real cost data and coverage impacts, not guesswork, when crafting health insurance mandates. Giving the Legislature the tools it needs to make smarter decisions that affect small businesses’ health insurance premiums is a commonsense solution.

Shouse continued, warning against SQ 832.

“As the Legislature considers these reforms to ease cost pressures, SQ 832 moves Oklahoma in the opposite direction. Raising the minimum wage will undoubtedly result in higher prices for employers and consumers and fewer jobs for vulnerable workers. NFIB will continue urging voters to reject SQ 832.”

About the National Federation of Independent Business: For over 80 years, NFIB has been advocating on behalf of America’s small and independent business owners, both in Washington, D.C., and in all 50 state capitals. NFIB is nonprofit, nonpartisan, and member-driven. Since our founding in 1943, NFIB has been exclusively dedicated to small and independent businesses, and remains so today. For more information, please visit nfib.com.