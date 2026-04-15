The Money Reset Every Couple Needs

Money is rarely the real argument in a marriage.

What looks like a disagreement about spending, saving, debt or retirement is often something deeper. It is stress. It is fear. It is control. It is silence that has gone on too long. It is one spouse feeling alone in the responsibility and the other feeling cornered by the conversation. It is two good people, often working hard and trying to do the right thing, slowly drifting onto different financial pages without realizing how far apart they have become.

That is what makes money so powerful inside a relationship. It is never just numbers. Money touches security, freedom, dignity and the future. It affects where a family lives, how they raise children, how they care for aging parents, when they can retire, and whether they feel at peace or under pressure when they look ahead.

So when money becomes unhealthy inside a marriage, it rarely stays in one lane. It spills into communication. It spills into trust. It spills into how a husband and wife see one another.

That is one reason financial strain continues to show up so often in divorce. The issue is not always reckless behavior or major financial failure. More often, it is drift.

One spouse becomes “the money person,” so the other slowly disengages. One handles the bills, the taxes, the accounts and the planning. At first, it feels efficient. Later, it feels uneven. One spouse begins to feel burdened. The other begins to feel out of the loop. Sometimes one earns more and quietly begins to feel a greater sense of authority. Sometimes one spends more and the other quietly starts to resent it. Sometimes no one is being irresponsible at all. They are simply no longer aligned.

And misalignment is expensive over time.

It is financially expensive because small leaks lead to larger consequences. It is expensive emotionally because assumptions become frustrations. And it is expensive relationally because what begins as avoidance eventually becomes tension, and tension eventually becomes distance.

This is where couples need what I call a Money Reset.

A Money Reset is not a budget lecture. It is not a spreadsheet dumped on the kitchen table. It is not one spouse deciding it is time to “fix” the other. A true Money Reset is more honest than that and more constructive than that.

It is a deliberate pause. A moment where a couple stops the drift, tells the truth about where they are, and chooses to get back on the same side of the table.

For professional couples, especially, this matters.

Many highly capable people are disciplined and effective in their careers yet surprisingly disconnected in their financial lives at home. They manage teams, solve problems, lead organizations, and carry meaningful responsibility in the marketplace. But inside their household, financial conversations often happen late, in fragments or only when something goes wrong.

Life gets full. Careers are demanding. Children need attention. Parents begin aging. Taxes get more complicated. Expenses rise. The calendar stays crowded. Emotional margin gets thin. And before long, two intelligent adults with every intention of building a strong future find themselves living inside a financial system that has become reactive instead of intentional.

The first move in a Money Reset is simple, but powerful: stop treating money like a battleground and start treating it like a stewardship.

The conversation has to shift from me versus you to us versus the issue.

That shift changes the tone of everything. Instead of asking, “Who is wrong here?” a couple can ask, “What are we protecting?” Instead of asking, “Why did you do that?” they can ask, “What pressure are we under?” Instead of asking, “How did we get here?” they can ask, “What kind of future do we want to build from here?”

That is a better conversation. It is calmer. It is wiser. It is also far more productive.

A healthy Money Reset starts with visibility.

Couples cannot move forward wisely if only one person knows the full picture. Both spouses need to understand what is coming in, what is going out, what is owed, what is owned, what is protected and what is still exposed. That does not mean both people need to manage every line item. It does mean both people deserve clarity.

Because secrecy is heavy. Confusion is heavy. Unspoken worry is heavy.

When one spouse carries all the financial knowledge and the other carries very little, the relationship becomes fragile in ways many couples do not see until life forces the issue. A health crisis. A job change. A death in the family. A market decline. A tax surprise. A parent needing care. In those moments, financial ignorance is not a small inconvenience. It becomes emotional instability at exactly the wrong time.

The second part of the reset is shared priorities.

Most financial arguments are not really about math. They are about meaning. One person wants safety. The other wants freedom. One wants to save aggressively. The other wants to enjoy the fruit of their labor. One feels peace when money is tucked away. The other feels alive when money is being used to create memories, opportunities or experiences. Neither perspective is automatically wrong. But when those values are never named, the marriage ends up absorbing the conflict.

A reset gives couples permission to ask better questions: What matters most to us in this season? What do we want money to do for our family? What are we trying to protect? What are we willing to sacrifice to get there? What would financial peace actually feel like in this house?

Those are not small questions. They are alignment questions. And alignment is what turns income into direction.

The third part is clear roles and healthy agreements.

Many marriages do not have financial conflict because one person is careless. They have conflict because the rules were never made clear. What counts as a joint decision? How large of a purchase deserves a conversation? Who handles which responsibilities? How often do we review things together?

Without agreed-upon rhythms, every disagreement feels personal. With healthy structure, many disagreements lose their heat before they ever become a fight.

And finally, every Money Reset needs forward motion.

Not perfection. Not ten hours of financial cleanup in one weekend. Not a complete reinvention of the household. Just forward motion.

That may mean tightening cash flow. It may mean rebuilding emergency reserves. It may mean reviewing insurance, addressing debt, updating beneficiaries or finally dealing with tax inefficiencies that have quietly been stealing from future options. What matters most is not doing everything at once. What matters most is ending the drift.

Because drift is dangerous. Drift makes couples feel like they are moving when they are really just being carried. Drift allows good incomes to still produce anxiety. Drift lets time pass without design. Drift is how people wake up years later and wonder how so much effort produced so little peace.

And here is the deeper truth: many couples are not actually fighting about money. They are fighting about what money has come to represent.

Lack of communication becomes lack of trust.

Lack of clarity becomes lack of peace.

Lack of partnership becomes loneliness inside the marriage.

That is why a Money Reset is not just a financial exercise. It is a relational one.

Couples do not need to become financial experts overnight. They do not need perfect habits or identical personalities. They need honesty. They need visibility. They need communication. They need a shared direction strong enough to hold both their goals and their differences.

The strongest financial move a couple may make this year might not be a better investment, a sharper tax strategy or a new retirement projection.

It may be this: sit down, tell the truth, name what matters, repair what has drifted and build again from there.

Because money should never become the thing that pulls a marriage apart.

Handled wisely, it can become one of the tools that pulls two people back together.

Brigette Engstrom

About the author: Brigette Engstrom is Chief Executive Officer at Blue Monarch Financial, where the firm helps individuals, families and business owners make wise financial decisions with clarity, confidence and long-term purpose.

She founded the company with a clear belief: financial guidance should feel personal, thoughtful, and beautifully aligned with the life a client is building. Not rushed. Not transactional. Not generic. Her vision was to create a firm where Wall Street high net worth knowledge meets Main Street, a place where strategy is distinctively considered, service is elevated, and clients feel known at every stage of life.



Under Brigette’s leadership, the firm has become known for a rare blend of refinement, substance, and genuine care. She sets the tone for how the company thinks, how it serves, and how it protects the trust families place in it. Every detail matters. Every experience matters. Every relationship matters.



As a military wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister, Brigette brings a deeply personal understanding to the work behind the brand. She knows that wealth is never just about accumulation. It is about freedom, protection, peace, and the ability to live with intention.



Brigette lives in Texas with her husband, Thomas, and the many animals that call their ranch home.