Grand Lake Hosts Fireworks Bassmaster

B.A.S.S. announced this week that Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees in Grove, Okla., will serve as the host site for the 2026 TNT Fireworks Bassmaster Team Championship, scheduled for Dec. 9-12 the organization declared in a national media release.

The championship will bring together top grass-roots team trail anglers from across the country to compete on one of the most respected fisheries in the United States. The four-day event will feature team competition followed by an individual finale, where qualifying anglers will compete for a coveted berth in the Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Classic presented by Under Armour.

Oklahoma’s Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees will host the 2026 TNT Fireworks Bassmaster Team Championship Dec. 9-12.

“We’re incredibly excited to host the 2026 Bassmaster Team Championship on Grand Lake,” said Brent Malone, Executive Director of the Grove Convention and Tourism Bureau. “It’s an honor to welcome anglers and fans from around the world to experience Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees. We’re ready to roll out the red carpet for them. Anytime we get to showcase one of the best fisheries in the United States — along with one of the finest facilities and a community that truly loves fishing — it’s a special opportunity. Bassmaster has become a tremendous partner to our city, and we’re always thrilled to host any of their events.”

The TNT Fireworks Bassmaster Team Championship represents one of the most unique and exciting formats in competitive bass fishing. Teams will compete over the first two days of the event, combining weights to determine the top-performing duos. From there, the Top 5 teams will advance to the Bassmaster Classic Fish-Off, where they will compete head-to-head for the final spot in the 2027 Bassmaster Classic — bass fishing’s most prestigious championship.

Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees, often simply referred to as Grand Lake, is widely recognized for its versatility and consistent production of quality largemouth bass. Spanning more than 46,000 acres with over 1,300 miles of shoreline, the lake features a diverse mix of structure, including rock banks, docks, timber and offshore ledges, providing a variety of patterns for anglers to explore.

December on Grand Lake presents a dynamic challenge, with anglers often targeting bass transitioning between fall and winter patterns. Water temperatures, weather fluctuations and changing baitfish movements create opportunities for both shallow and offshore techniques, making adaptability a key factor in success. Competitors can expect to utilize a wide range of approaches, from power fishing along rocky banks and docks to finesse presentations in deeper water.

“Grand Lake is a proven fishery that offers both consistency and the potential for big limits, which makes it an ideal location for the Team Championship,” said GL Compton, B.A.S.S. Nation Tournament Manager. “The layout of the lake and the seasonal conditions in December will challenge anglers to make smart decisions and adjust quickly. It’s the kind of venue that rewards versatility, and we’re excited to see how these teams perform on such a respected body of water.”

Grove, Okla., has established itself as a premier destination for competitive fishing, with a strong history of hosting major Bassmaster events and a community that embraces anglers and outdoor enthusiasts. The area offers excellent access, facilities and local support, ensuring a first-class experience for competitors and fans alike.

The TNT Fireworks Bassmaster Team Championship also highlights the strength of grass-roots fishing, bringing together anglers who have qualified through local and regional circuits to compete on a national stage. The opportunity to advance to the Bassmaster Classic adds an additional level of excitement and stakes, as anglers chase a dream that begins at the club level.

“Events like the Team Championship showcase the foundation of our sport, where everyday anglers have the opportunity to compete for something truly special,” Compton added. “Grand Lake provides the perfect setting for that kind of competition, and we’re looking forward to an outstanding event.”

The 2026 TNT Fireworks Bassmaster Team Championship is expected to draw anglers, families and fans from across the country, delivering both high-level competition and a celebration of the passion that drives bass fishing at every level.

For more information on the Bassmaster Team Championship, visit Bassmaster.com.

This event is being hosted by the City of Grove and the Grove Convention and Tourism Bureau.

2026 Bassmaster Team Championship Title Sponsor: TNT Fireworks

2026 Bassmaster Team Championship Platinum Sponsor: Progressive

2026 Bassmaster Team Championship Premier Sponsors: Bass Pro Shops, Humminbird, Mercury, Minn Kota, Mountain Dew, Nitro Boats, Ranger Boats, Rapala, Skeeter Boats, Yamaha

2026 Bassmaster Team Championship Supporting Sponsors: AFTCO, Daiwa, Lew’s, Lowrance, Phoenix Boats, VMC, Yokohama

About: B.A.S.S. encompasses the Bassmaster tournament leagues, events and media platforms, is the worldwide authority on bass fishing and keeper of the culture of the sport, providing cutting-edge content on bass fishing whenever, wherever and however bass fishing fans want to use it. Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., the organization’s fully integrated media platforms include the industry’s leading magazines (Bassmaster and B.A.S.S. Times), website (Bassmaster.com), TV show, radio show, social media programs and events. For more than 50 years, B.A.S.S. has been dedicated to access, conservation and youth fishing.

The Bassmaster Tournament Trail includes the most prestigious events at each level of competition, including the Progressive Bassmaster Elite Series, Turtlebox Bassmaster Opens Series presented by Battery Tender, Nitro Boats Bassmaster Elite Qualifiers Series presented by Bass Pro Shops, Mercury B.A.S.S. Nation Qualifier Series presented by Lowrance, Strike King Bassmaster College Series presented by Bass Pro Shops, Strike King Bassmaster High School Series, Tackle Warehouse Bassmaster Junior Series, TNT Fireworks Bassmaster Team Championship, Newport Bassmaster Kayak Series presented by Native Watercraft, Bassmaster College Kayak Series, Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship presented by Skeeter and the ultimate celebration of competitive fishing, the Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Classic presented by Under Armour.