OK Leadership Delivers for Seniors

Debates about Medicare Advantage often focus on numbers—benchmarks, trends, and projections. But for the seniors across Oklahoma, the stakes are far more personal: whether they can access the care they need, when they need it.

That’s why leadership from members of Congress matters. Ahead of recent Medicare Advantage decisions in Washington, Rep. Kevin Hern spoke up in support of stable funding for the program. That advocacy helped ensure a better outcome for the seniors who depend on it.

In Oklahoma, we see how these policy decisions play out in real time. Medicare Advantage enables a coordinated approach to care: connecting primary care, specialty services, and benefits so patients can get the right care at the right time. That coordination is especially important for seniors in rural communities across our state and those managing complex health needs.

This year’s funding decision was a meaningful improvement over earlier proposals. But it’s important to be clear about what was at risk. Independent analyses have shown that funding pressures lead to fewer care options, higher out-of-pocket costs, and reductions in preventative benefits that keep seniors healthy.

For patients, these pressures result in real-world challenges: fewer coverage choices, higher costs at the pharmacy, or losing access to services that help them stay healthy and independent.

That’s why Rep. Hern’s leadership was so important. By recognizing what was at stake for seniors and the providers who care for them, he helped reinforce the need for stability in a program that hundreds of thousands of people across our state rely on.

At the same time, work remains. While this funding decision represents progress, maintaining affordability and access for seniors will require continued focus from policymakers.

Rep. Hern’s leadership moved the conversation in the right direction, and Oklahoma’s seniors are in a better position because of it. Now, the work continues to ensure Medicare Advantage remains strong for those who depend on it.