NFIB: No on State Question 832

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), the state’s leading small business advocacy organization, this week launched a statewide campaign urging Oklahoma voters to vote no on State Question 832.

“State Question 832 will crush our Main Street businesses and family farms, whose costs will increase overnight,” warned NFIB State Director Jerrod Shouse. “While many businesses already pay well-above the current minimum wage, those who don’t often report that they simply cannot afford to do so. The cost of doing business in rural communities cannot be sustained at the same cost in metro areas. We urge Oklahomans to vote ‘no’ on State Question 832.”

If approved, State Question 832 would mandate permanent, uncapped minimum wage increases, which will drive up prices, eliminate jobs, harm small businesses and family farms, and put Oklahoma at a disadvantage.

CLICK HERE for a one-pager on why Oklahomans should vote NO on State Question 832.

Visit ProtectOKSmallBusiness.org for more information on the campaign.

Background:

The NFIB Research Center has studied the impact of a minimum wage hike on Oklahoma. The findings include:

Short-term gain, long-term pain , with a net job loss in 2031, and GDP decreasing in 2033;

, with a net job loss in 2031, and GDP decreasing in 2033; Price increases for consumers; and

for consumers; and Fewer job opportunities for young people, people with work disruptions, and higher unemployment groups.

About the NFIB: For over 80 years, NFIB has been advocating on behalf of America’s small and independent business owners, both in Washington, D.C., and in all 50 state capitals. NFIB is nonprofit, nonpartisan, and member-driven. Since our founding in 1943, NFIB has been exclusively dedicated to small and independent businesses, and remains so today. For more information, please visit nfib.com.