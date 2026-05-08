School Choice Hub Launches

Oklahoma has built one of the most robust school choice ecosystems in the country, fueled in part by the state’s Parental Choice Tax Credit, which puts dollars directly in families’ hands to pursue the right fit for their child. However, navigating the options and scholarship eligibility requirements can be challenging.

This week, that changed. The Oklahoma School Choice Hub, powered by GreatSchools, is a first-of-its-kind state partnership designed to give families a single, trustworthy destination to explore their options, understand the financial aid available to them, and find a school or program that’s the right fit.

“I want Oklahoma to be the best state for education, and that starts with giving families the opportunity to choose the best school for their child,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “Those choices need to be easy to find and parents should understand the resources available to them. The School Choice Hub puts that information in one place, and I’m proud that Oklahoma is leading the way.”

The hub pairs GreatSchools’ new AI-powered guided search feature with Oklahoma-specific content, including a financial estimator that helps families understand available scholarship and tax credit programs. Rather than sorting schools by distance or ratings alone, guided search connects families with learning options that match their child’s unique needs.

“Oklahoma’s families have more school options than ever, but more options doesn’t automatically mean easier decisions,” said Secretary of Education Daniel Hamlin. “This hub gives parents clear, trustworthy information that they need to make the most of those options, and that’s good for families and good for schools.”

Families can use the hub to explore public, charter, and private school options; learn about specialized programs, including career and technical education, STEM, classical, and faith-based schools; access scholarship and tax credit information; and discover community-based learning opportunities from local libraries.

The Oklahoma launch represents the first fully built-out implementation of a state partnership model that GreatSchools plans to expand to additional states, bringing together guided search, state-specific data, and localized financial tools in a single experience tailored to each state’s unique landscape.

“We’ve spent more than 25 years helping families navigate school decisions — a process that has only become more complex as options have expanded,” said Jon Deane, CEO of GreatSchools. “Oklahoma is showing what can happen when a state invests in connecting parents to those options. We’re eager to bring this personalized search to more families, helping them shift from asking, ‘what schools are near me?’ to ‘what’s possible for my child?’.”

The Oklahoma School Choice Hub is now live, click here to visit the site.