Wealth, Freedom, & America’s 250th

As America approaches its 250th birthday, it is worth asking a sobering question: What would our Founders say if they saw the state of our money today?

Patrick Henry’s cry, “Give me liberty or give me death,” still echoes. Yet we have quietly surrendered one of the most basic requirements for liberty: sound money. Money is not just paper or digits on a screen. It is a representation of our time, labor, energy, freedom, and life force. When that tool is broken, freedom itself becomes compromised.

God’s design from the beginning was freedom with responsibility. He gave man free will. He called us to be good stewards, to multiply our talents, and to live a life exemplifying the fruit of the Spirit, which includes self-control. Where the Spirit of the Lord is, Scripture says, there is freedom. But freedom requires discipline and accountability. It cannot survive when we outsource our stewardship to an unconstitutional system that systematically steals from us through inflation.

Our current dollar is not what our Founders set us up with at the birth of the republic. It is not hard money. It is easy money, unlimited in supply, created by a private cartel of central banks given permission to counterfeit. It is a unit of debt, not a store of value. History shows that every fiat currency eventually returns to its true worth: zero. The Founders knew this danger. They watched the Continental Dollar become worthless through hyperinflation. Thomas Jefferson later wished for a constitutional amendment that would strip the federal government of the power to borrow and to make anything a legal tender. Benjamin Franklin warned that those who trade essential liberty for temporary security deserve neither.

The deception runs deeper than most realize. Easy money transfers wealth from the many to an elite few. It encourages endless debt and spending. It fuels cultural rot and one that looks to government rather than personal responsibility. Politics is always downstream from culture, and culture is downstream from money creation. When money is controlled by the few, the many become dependent and dependence is the opposite of the self-governing republic the Founders entrusted to us.

God’s money has always been fair money. Gold and silver required time, labor, energy, and real resources to bring to market. They could not be created out of nothing by decree or the press of a button. In our digital age, Bitcoin carries forward many of these same properties: fixed supply, decentralized, auditable, and resistant to inflation. It is not a perfect solution, but it represents a separation of money and state that the Founders would have understood.

On this 250th anniversary, the challenge is clear. We must be free spiritually, physically, and monetarily. That means rejecting the slow slavery of broken money and embracing tools and principles that protect wealth rather than erode it. It means taking responsibility instead of waiting for the system to save us.

The Founders gave us a republic, if we can keep it. Keeping it requires more than voting every few years. It requires returning to the foundations: sound money, personal responsibility, and the courage to live free. In this historic year, may we have the wisdom to do exactly that.

About Matthew J. Moore the Host of The Money Block™ on BizTV, Amazon best selling author of the book “Foundations For Liberty”. Tune in every Saturday at 3pm ET for Matthew’s Bitcoin focused conversations.