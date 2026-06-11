The 2026 Parade of Homes!

The 2026 Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes, happening June 13-21, is your chance to explore the latest in home building, design, and innovation—right here in the Tulsa area. This free, week-long event gives home buyers and dreamers a firsthand look at over 100 new homes from the region’s top builders.

This year’s featured homes span 10 cities: Bixby, Broken Arrow, Collinsville, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, and Tulsa. Whether you’re actively shopping or simply exploring, this is the largest and most diverse showcase of new homes in the region.

Homes will be open daily from 1 to 7 p.m., rain or shine, and range in price from around $250,000 to over $1 million. Presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa, the Parade is proudly sponsored by Arvest and Mill Creek.

With more than 40 local builders participating, visitors will experience the full spectrum of home styles, layouts, and amenities—plus the latest in smart home technology, energy efficiency, and design trends. All participating builders are members of the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa, ensuring attendees meet with trusted, licensed professionals.

“The Parade continues to be the best time of the year for Tulsans to physically walk through the latest and greatest in new home construction,” said Jesse Powell, a local builder and Chair of the 2026 Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes. “New communities are created annually across the city with new styles and home trends to decide what you like for your family. Whether you are an active buyer right now or in a few years, it’s exciting to see the growth and incredible displays by each builder year after year!”

Back by popular demand, this year’s event will feature four Twilight Tours—extended evening hours at select subdivisions with special activities, food, giveaways, and more. It’s a great opportunity for those with busy schedules to explore featured homes in a relaxed, festive atmosphere.

2026 Twilight Tour Schedule (6–9 p.m.):

Monday, June 15 – Pine Ridge, Jenks, OK

Tuesday, June 16 – Forest Ridge, Broken Arrow, OK

Thursday, June 18 – The Reserve at Southern Woods, Jenks, OK

Friday, June 19 – Stone Canyon, Owasso, OK

This year’s Twilight Tours are proudly sponsored by Generator Supercenter, Metro Appliances & More, and Platinum Event Services.

The Official Guide to the 2026 Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes will be available starting Friday, June 12, at area QuikTrip locations. The guide includes detailed listings, maps, and builder info. A digital version and a free Parade app will also be available at www.TulsaHBAEvents.com, allowing visitors to customize their experience by favoriting homes and planning their route.

Whether you’re ready to build now or planning for the future, there’s no better way to experience the possibilities than at the 2026 Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes.

Event Info:

📅 June 13-22, 2026

🕐 Open daily, 1–7 p.m.

💵 Admission: Free

📍 10 cities, over 100 homes

📱 More details at www.TulsaHBAEvents.com or call 918-663-5820

About: The Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa is a professional trade organization dedicated to advancing the residential construction industry and supporting its members through advocacy, education, and community engagement. Founded in 1942, the Tulsa HBA represents more than 1,000 members across northeastern Oklahoma, including home builders, remodelers, and a wide range of housing-related professionals. Mission Statement: Empowering our members’ success as the professional resource for housing in our community. The association is committed to promoting quality construction, workforce development, and housing affordability while serving as a trusted resource for both industry professionals and the public. Learn more at www.TulsaHBA.com.