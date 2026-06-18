Sowing Good Rodeo Deeds

The Worldwide brand of agricultural equipment, Massey Ferguson, announced Tuesday the tenth annual Sowing Good Deeds contest. The award recognizes charitable services, community involvement and educational activities of local Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) rodeo committees to their schools, towns and the Ag. Community. Nominations for 2026 are now open and will run through October 15, 2026. Finalists will be announced in early November, with the grand prize winner named at the PRCA Awards Banquet in Las Vegas, Nevada, on December 2, 2026. The winning rodeo committee receives a new Massey Ferguson tractor with loader, valued at over $60,000, as part of the prize package.

“For the past 10 years, Sowing Good Deeds has given us the opportunity to recognize hardworking rodeo committees that quietly make a real difference in their communities every single day,” said Matt LeCroy, senior marketing manager for Massey Ferguson North America. “From supporting FFA and 4-H programs to raising money for local charities and stepping up for neighbors during difficult times, these organizations represent the same values we believe in at Massey Ferguson — dependability, service and a strong commitment to rural communities. We’re proud to celebrate this milestone year and honored to continue recognizing the people and rodeo committees who work tirelessly to strengthen agriculture and western traditions.”

Sowing Good Deeds is open to all PRCA-sanctioned rodeo committees within the contiguous 48 states and District of Columbia, regardless of size. Participants are evaluated on their commitment to community involvement, entrepreneurial spirit and ability to adapt to challenges and overcome adversity. Entries require of a series of essays describing the rodeo committee’s local impact through volunteer efforts, community initiatives and projects, efforts to initiate change within their community, and how they overcome challenges to build a stronger, more sustainable organization.

“PRCA-sanctioned rodeos collectively raise millions of dollars each year for local charities across the United States,” said Tom Glause, CEO of the PRCA. “Our collaboration with Massey Ferguson’s Sowing Good Deeds program provides a meaningful platform to recognize and reward the outstanding charitable work of our committees. With more than 600 committees nationwide, we are immensely proud of their unwavering commitment to historic traditions and the rural communities they serve.”

Nomination forms, as well as full official rules and previous winners, can be found online here.

A Decade of Impact

2025 — Prescott Frontier Days| Prescott, Arizona

Known as the “World’s Oldest Rodeo,” Prescott Frontier Days was recognized for supporting more than 30 local organizations through donations, sponsorships and volunteer initiatives. Programs like Rodeo 101, Cowboy Church, the Heritage Parade and Memorial Roping helped preserve western heritage while directly supporting youth, veterans, schools and food banks throughout the community.

2024 — California Rodeo Salinas| Salinas, California

California Rodeo Salinas was recognized for celebrating the unique western heritage and cultural traditions of the Salinas Valley. The committee stood out for expanding its community outreach through Fiestas del Rodeo, an event dedicated to celebrating Hispanic heritage and traditions through games, music, Charro displays and performances by Escaramuza riders while continuing to preserve the region’s deep agricultural and rodeo roots.

2023 — Gunnison Cattlemen’s Days Rodeo| Gunnison, Colorado

Recognized as Colorado’s oldest rodeo, Gunnison Cattlemen’s Days was honored for its deep commitment to supporting local healthcare initiatives and families affected by breast cancer. Through its Tough Enough to Wear Pink campaign, the rodeo has raised more than $5.1 million since 2005 to provide financial assistance, lodging and transportation for patients across the Gunnison Valley.

2022 — Reno Rodeo| Reno, Nevada

The Reno Rodeo was recognized largely for the work of the Reno Rodeo Foundation, which has donated millions of dollars and countless volunteer hours to provide rodeo and western activities for individuals with extraordinary needs. Known as the “Wildest, Richest Rodeo in the West,” the organization continues to make a lasting impact across northern Nevada through scholarships and partnerships with local non-profit organizations.

2021 — Burke Stampede| Burke, South Dakota

The Burke Stampede was honored for helping unite and rebuild its community after a devastating tornado struck the area. The rodeo committee became a central force in recovery efforts, organizing volunteer support, fundraising and community events while continuing its longstanding commitment to local youth and agriculture programs.

2020 — Caldwell Night Rodeo| Caldwell, Idaho

Caldwell Night Rodeo is one of the nation’s top nighttime rodeos and a celebrated tradition in Idaho. The committee was recognized for its outstanding community involvement, including scholarship opportunities, support for local charities and efforts to preserve western heritage while bringing economic impact to the region.

2019 — Santa Maria Elks Rodeo| Santa Maria, California

The Santa Maria Elks Rodeo is known for combining rodeo tradition with strong community engagement. The organization earned the award for its ongoing fundraising efforts benefiting local youth, veterans and charitable organizations, along with its commitment to volunteer service throughout the Central Coast.

2018 — Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo| Sikeston, Missouri

The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo has become one of Missouri’s premier rodeo events. The committee was honored for its extensive volunteer efforts and charitable contributions supporting local schools, civic organizations and community development initiatives across southeast Missouri.

2017 — Clovis Rodeo| Clovis, California

The Clovis Rodeo is widely recognized for celebrating western heritage and community pride. The inaugural Sowing Good Deeds winner was selected for its strong tradition of volunteerism, agricultural education support and longstanding efforts to give back to the Clovis community through charitable programs and local partnerships.

About Massey Ferguson®, a worldwide brand of AGCO (NYSE: AGCO), is a global leader in agricultural equipment with more than 175 years of heritage supporting farmers across the world. Known for its straightforward, dependable, and farmer‑first approach, Massey Ferguson delivers a full line of tractors, combines, hay and forage tools engineered to provide practical innovation and exceptional value. With a network of more than 500 dealer relationships across North America, Massey Ferguson ensures farmers have reliable access to knowledgeable support, expert service, and the equipment solutions they need to maximize productivity. For more information, visit www.masseyferguson.com.