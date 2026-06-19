July 4 National Salute to America

This Independence Day, Freedom 250 will present Salute to America, a spectacular tribute to America and a celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary, bringing America’s story to life through beautiful storytelling, patriotic performances, and the largest fireworks show in history.

Salute to America will take audiences on a sweeping journey through the American experience that honors the people, principles, and defining moments that transformed thirteen colonies into the freest, strongest, proudest, and most prosperous nation in human history.

Throughout the evening, audiences will travel across 250 years of American history, exploring the revolutionary ideas of our founders, the preservation of the Union, the courage of America’s service members, the promise of the Civil Rights Movement, the role of faith in forging our national character, and American’s extraordinary scientific and cultural achievements that have and will continue to shape our future.

The program will be headlined by the 45th and 47th President of the United States Donald J. Trump and feature appearances by national leaders, decorated veterans, and distinguished guests, each telling a different chapter of the American story.

The program will honor not only the leaders whose names fill history books, but also the service members, athletes, leaders, entrepreneurs, pastors, teachers, visionaries, and trailblazers whose love of country helped define our nation’s character and inspired generations. It will celebrate America’s 250 years of history and chart the course for the next 250.

“America’s story is one of ordinary people accomplishing extraordinary things,” said Freedom 250 CEO Keith Krach. “This Independence Day, we will celebrate the men and women who built this nation, defended its freedoms, enriched it, and passed its blessings on to future generations.”

Adding to the historic scale of the celebration, more than 300 members of America’s premier military bands, orchestras, choruses, and ceremonial units will perform together in what will be the largest joint military music and ceremonial ensemble ever assembled. Representing multiple branches of the United States Armed Forces, the extraordinary formation will present patriotic favorites, military tributes, and American classics throughout the evening’s program. Set against the backdrop of the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument, the performance will showcase the talent, professionalism, and enduring spirit of the men and women who serve our nation while honoring the generations of servicemembers whose sacrifice helped preserve American freedom for 250 years.

To conclude the evening’s celebration, Freedom 250 will present the largest fireworks display in history. Launched from multiple locations surrounding the National Mall and visible across the nation’s capital, the unprecedented pyrotechnic spectacle will illuminate the Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial, and iconic monuments that have witnessed generations of American history. Designed exclusively for America’s 250th birthday, the display will serve as the grand finale to a day honoring the people, principles, and achievements that have defined the United States for two and a half centuries.

The fireworks finale will cap an evening of storytelling, music, military tributes, and presidential remarks, creating a singular national moment unlike anything ever seen before. As millions of Americans gather in Washington and watch from communities across the country, the display will mark the culmination of the largest July 4th celebration ever organized in the nation’s capital and provide a fitting tribute to the 250th anniversary of American Independence.

DAY OF EVENTS, PERFORMANCES & FESTIVITIES

The day will begin with the American Veterans Center Salute to America Parade, a patriotic procession honoring the men and women who have served this nation in uniform. The parade will set the tone for a day of national celebration and remembrance before the evening’s main program begins on the National Mall in Washington DC.



The skies above the National Mall will come alive with some of the most breathtaking displays of American airpower ever assembled. Demonstration teams performing include the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, U.S. Navy Blue Angels, U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team, U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II Demo Team, and the U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey Demo Team. Signature formation flyovers will include the U.S. Stealth Airpower Flyover and the U.S. Air Force Tri-Bomber Flyover. The celebration will also feature full fleet reviews representing all five branches of the armed forces — the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, and U.S. Coast Guard.

THEMES

The evening’s program is centered around the defining chapters of the American story, including:



American Innovation and the Space Frontier: Celebrating America’s pioneering spirit through a special presentation highlighting the nation’s continued leadership in space exploration and innovation.



American Music Across Generations: A sweeping musical journey through 250 years of American sound, celebrating the artists, genres, and cultural traditions that have shaped the nation’s soundtrack.

American Sports & Athletic Excellence: Recognizing the athletes, coaches, and competitors who have carried the American spirit onto the world stage, inspiring generations through excellence, perseverance, teamwork, and their pursuit of greatness in sports.

Military Service & Sacrifice: Honoring America’s veterans and active-duty service members through performances by the United States Military Joint Armed Forces Orchestra and Chorus and impactful storytelling moments honoring our nation’s heroes.



Faith & National Character: Exploring the enduring role of faith in shaping America’s character, inspiring civic engagement, strengthening communities, and guiding generations of Americans through moments of challenge, triumph, and national renewal.



Civil Rights & the Promise of America: Celebrating the ongoing American journey to secure justice and ensure that the promise of freedom and opportunity is available to every citizen.



Native American Heritage & Original Voices: Honoring the tribal nations and their enduring contributions to America’s story, celebrating the rich cultures and traditions of Native peoples whose histories, resilience, and achievements have helped shape our nation from its earliest beginnings to the present day.

SECURITY

The Salute to America celebration will be held at the Washington National Monument with security magnetometers opening at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 4, 2026. Guests should plan to arrive via Constitution or Independence Avenue, proceeding to the entry line on 14th Street.



To expedite the process, all guests must adhere to a strict Clear Bag Policy, permitting one clear bag not exceeding 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or one small clutch no larger than 10″ x 6″ x 2″; all bags are subject to inspection.

Attendees are strongly encouraged to review the full list of prohibited items — which includes backpacks exceeding size restrictions, coolers, folding chairs, drones, firearms, and aerosols, among others — at the U.S. Secret Service website before arrival, as no on-site storage will be available and any surrendered items will be discarded or destroyed. Blankets and strollers are allowed.

TRAVEL GUIDANCE



As with all 250th anniversary celebrations, guests are encouraged to check local media and review the latest updates from partners such as WMATA for metro and bus route alerts, DC.gov / AlertDC for traffic updates, and local and federal law enforcement agencies for additional planning and travel information.

About: Freedom 250 is the national, non-partisan organization leading the celebration of our Nation’s 250th birthday. Working together with the White House Task Force 250, federal agencies, and the Commission, Freedom 250 serves as the official public-private partnership that connects, aligns, and amplifies national and local efforts to deliver the defining presidential moments of this anniversary year.

At its heart, Freedom 250 is creating a movement of citizens, organizations, companies, and leaders from across the country to honor our Nation’s proud history, cherish our God-given freedoms, and build the Golden Age of Opportunity for the next 250 years.

For more information or to join the movement, visit Freedom250.org.