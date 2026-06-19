Risk, Innovation & The American Dream

In the first episode of The Hoover Institution‘s new series, Only in America, Hoover Institution Director Condoleezza Rice sits down with NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang to explore a question at the heart of the American experience: What makes extraordinary achievement possible?

Through the story of NVIDIA‘s rise from a startup founded around a restaurant table to one of the world’s most consequential technology companies, Huang reflects on the freedom, opportunity, and culture of innovation that continue to make America a place where bold ideas can become reality.

As the nation approaches its 250th anniversary, Only in America highlights the enduring relationship between freedom and achievement. The series features the nation’s most accomplished innovators, entrepreneurs, scientists, artists, and business leaders, and the uniquely American environment that allows bold ideas to flourish and ambitious individuals to pursue them.

The Hoover Institution is committed to advancing scholarship and public understanding on the ideas that define our nation. Your support helps make conversations like these possible.