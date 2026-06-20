Dominican Republic Nuclear Cooperation

On Wednesday June 17, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Dominican Republic Minister of Energy and Mines Joel Santos signed a Nuclear Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (NCMOU) to advance peaceful civil nuclear cooperation between the United States and the Dominican Republic.

Dominican Republic

Under the Trump Administration, the United States and the Dominican Republic have continued to strengthen a partnership based on a shared commitment to economic prosperity and security. The signing of this NCMOU reflects mutual resolve to develop a robust civil nuclear partnership, strengthen energy security, and expand economic cooperation while promoting the highest standards of nuclear safety, security, and nonproliferation.

NCMOUs are important diplomatic tools developed during President Trump’s first term in office. They lay the foundation for expanding strategic civil nuclear ties between the United States and key partners to support the responsible use of nuclear energy across varied applications, from power generation to the production of medical isotopes. NCMOUs also promote long-term engagement with U.S. industry and strengthen enduring strategic relationships with the United States.