Life-Saving U.S. Aid to Venezuela

In the wake of the devastating earthquakes that struck north-central Venezuela on June 24, the Trump Administration mounted a swift, comprehensive, and whole-of-government response to save lives and deliver urgently needed relief to the Venezuelan people.

This State Department led response is also harnessing the power of American innovation by partnering with leading private companies and non-governmental organizations to increase the speed and expand reach of relief efforts, bringing the full strength of the U.S. private sector to bear alongside our government response. In a release this morning, the Department of State declared a national commitment to sustaining this response and ensuring that the Venezuelan people receive the full measure of American support as they work to recover from this tragedy.

Additional Funding for Assistance

Based on the urgent needs identified by U.S. first responders on the ground, the United States has increased its financial commitment to this life-saving response to more than $300 million.

On top of previously announced humanitarian funding, the Department has committed an additional $50 million in funding for critical partner organization operations. This brings total funding for partner organizations to $200 million, including $100 million in bilateral funding and $100 million in support through UNOCHA’s country pooled fund.

All U.S. humanitarian funding has been directed to a range of trusted international and non-governmental partners with proven capacity to deliver life-saving assistance quickly and effectively. Partners include Samaritan’s Purse, Catholic Relief Services, UNICEF, IOM, WFP, International Medical Corp, Project Hope and the Red Cross. These funds will provide emergency medical care, food assistance, water and sanitation, shelter, protection, and logistics.

The Department is also supporting unique U.S. government emergency response capacities, including specialized civilian and military logistics, search and rescue, and the delivery of pre-positioned emergency supplies from the Department of State’s disaster response warehouses. These efforts leverage the Trump Administration’s investment in fast, efficient, and focused disaster response capacities, including the Bureau of Disaster and Humanitarian Response’s new supply warehouse and disaster hub in Miami, Florida.

Leveraging Private Partners and the Generosity of the American People

The Department of State is proud to be partnering with Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), a South Florida-based humanitarian organization, and Walmart to deliver urgently needed relief supplies to communities in Venezuela affected by the devastating earthquakes of June 24, 2026. This partnership leverages the capabilities of U.S. private companies and organizations to maximize the speed and reach of life-saving assistance to the Venezuelan people.

GEM, headquartered in Doral, Florida, is a leading humanitarian response organization with deep roots in the South Florida community. GEM previously partnered with the U.S. government during the 2025 Hurricane Melissa response. GEM already is operating multiple donation collection points across the greater Miami area and coordinating with municipalities, faith-based organizations, and Venezuelan diaspora groups to support the earthquake response. Walmart is working with its stores across the greater Miami area to make customers aware of needed items and provide information on drop-off locations. South Florida residents can donate specified relief items directly at: GEM Warehouse,1850 NW 84th Ave, Suite 100, Doral, Florida 33126.

Americans wishing to help the people of Venezuela can find resources on this webpage.

Coordination with the U.S. Military

The Department of State is grateful for the tremendous support of the warfighters at the Department of War in these humanitarian relief operations. Working closely with State, the United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) is supporting relief logistics on the ground, leveraging unique American air, naval and logistics capabilities to power a coordinated and effective international response.

The key to any successful relief operation is coordinated logistics. That is why the U.S. military helped to rapidly repair and reopen the Simón Bolívar International airport in Caracas for international relief operations. Given damage to airport infrastructure and the significant amount of international aid arriving, the United States has assumed a leading role in coordinating airfield and humanitarian operations at the airport. Working alongside the interim Venezuelan authorities, the U.S. Air Force has deployed a specialized expeditionary airfield management team which is supporting tower and ground operations to help international humanitarian flights land safely, unload their cargo in an organized manner, and get critical supplies to the frontlines.

SOUTHCOM is also deploying assets to enable the delivery of critical supplies by sea. The USS Fort Lauderdale has been positioned off the cost of La Guaira and U.S. Sailors and Marines are delivering supplies with landing and amphibious craft directly to the most affected coastal areas. A specialized naval operations team has also deployed to the Port of La Guaira, damaged by the earthquake, and will work with Venezuelan authorities to repair and reopen the port for humanitarian operations.

Working with the Department of State’s Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART), SOUTHCOM has also continued to deploy unique American aviation and rotary assets to aid critical life-saving search and rescue operations. U.S. aircraft have conducted aerial surveys to identify survivors and assess damage, transport search-and-rescue teams from the United States and international partners to critical zones, and to move relief teams and supplies to the frontline. SOUTHCOM has deployed various aircraft types including the C-17 Globemaster III, C-130H Hercules, M/V-22 Osprey, CH-47 Chinook, UH-1Y Venom and U/MH-60 Blackhawk.

All U.S. military operations are completely self-sustaining, with personnel on the ground requiring zero local resources as they work tirelessly to deliver critical relief to the people of Venezuela.

American Search-and-Rescue Teams in Action

The United States has deployed four world-class Type I Urban Search-and-Rescue teams to Venezuela, comprising more than 300 of America’s finest first responders and 23 search canines. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue arrived with 79 members and 6 canines; Los Angeles County Fire and Rescue with 73 members and 6 canines; Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue with 80 members and 6 canines; and City of Miami Department of Fire Rescue with 79 members and 5 canines. These highly trained teams are working around the clock to locate survivors, provide emergency medical care, and conduct structural assessments in the hardest-hit areas.

Anticipating the Long-Term Needs of the Venezuelan People

Even as the United States mounts a robust emergency relief response in Venezuela, the Department of State is already planning for the longer-term needs of the Venezuelan people, including the shelter needs of the many Venezuelans who have lost their homes.

Assisting Americans

The Trump Administration has no higher priority than the safety and security of Americans. The Department of State is working tirelessly to provide consular assistance to U.S. citizens and their families in the affected areas. We are also monitoring conditions in Venezuela as recovery work proceeds. Americans in Venezuela can reach us 24/7 at +1-202-501-4444 for assistance. Family and friends in the United States who are concerned about Americans in Venezuela can call toll free +1-888-407-4747. Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) at STEP.state.gov to receive safety and security updates from the U.S. Embassy, review the Department’s Travel Advisory for Venezuela, and follow @TravelGov and @USEmbassyVE on social media and WhatsApp “U.S. Department of State – Security Updates for U.S. Citizens” for the latest information.