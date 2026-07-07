FEMA Approves $349 Million

FEMA in DENTON, Texas announced Monday the approval of more than $349 million in post-disaster funding for Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation Grant Program projects in the states of Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

These two programs empower states, local communities, tribes and territories to recover to rebuild more resilient, safer communities and protect infrastructure from future events. With this funding, President Donald J. Trump is keeping his promise to reform federal disaster support and ensure that taxpayer money is spent only on projects that deliver safety and security to the American people.

Public Assistance Funding

This funding includes more than $335.5 million awarded under FEMA’s Public Assistance program. FEMA disburses this money to states and local communities and Tribal Nations because they are best positioned to know how these funds will be most effectively spent. The funded projects include repairs to critical infrastructure, restoration of public buildings, road repairs and reimbursement for costs incurred to ensure public health and safety after a disaster.

Examples of projects reimbursed through Public Assistance funding approved include:

Nearly $120 million in additional funding to the Texas Division of Emergency Management for debris removal operations as a result of severe storms, straight-line winds and flooding in July 2025

More than $12.2 million for two projects to the Tri-County Electric Cooperative in Oklahoma for permanent repairs as result of the severe winter storm in 2017

$9 million to Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, for permanent repairs as a result of Hurricane Ida

$ 186,495 to Nevada County, Arkansas, to fund base, culvert and surface repair or replacement as a result of severe storms, tornadoes and flooding in April 2025

186,495 to Nevada County, Arkansas, to fund base, culvert and surface repair or replacement as a result of severe storms, tornadoes and flooding in April 2025 More than $1.7 million to New Mexico for the Mora-San Miguel Electric Cooperative for permanent repairs as a result of wildfires, flooding, mudflows and straight-line winds in 2022

$281,405 to the Mescalero Apache Tribe to fund the upper spring intake water control system repairs or replacement as a result of severe storms, flooding and landslides declared in July 2025

Hazard Mitigation Grant Program Funding

FEMA is also awarding more than $5 million for projects in Louisiana and New Mexico that will prevent, eliminate or reduce future disaster-related damage. This money is being distributed through FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. Through this program, state, local or territory governments and Tribal Nations take proactive mitigation measures such as acquiring hazard-prone homes and businesses, adopting and enforcing building codes and standards, protecting against floods through elevations and drainage improvement projects, building safe rooms and upgrading utilities and infrastructure.

Examples of projects reimbursed through Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funding approved include:

More than $2.5 million to Louisiana to fund the elevation of 13 flood-prone residential structures in Jefferson Parish to decrease repetitive flood damage, reduce future losses and reduce the possibility of future damage and risk to human life

$2.1 million to New Mexico to fund the installation of two 2,000 kilowatt-hour diesel generators at the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center to significantly reduce the risk of power failure during severe storms, flooding, high winds or regional grid instability

Individual Assistance Funding

In addition, FEMA approved more than $8.6 million in Individual Assistance grants to the state of New Mexico. These four Disaster Case Management grants supported multiple counties after disasters declared in 2022 and 2024. The goal of the DCM program is to assist individuals and families through the recovery process with finding resources to meet their disaster caused unmet needs. This program involves a partnership between a case manager and a disaster survivor to develop and carry out the survivor’s long-term recovery plan.

About FEMA Region 6 office: located in Denton, Texas, partners with 68 Tribal Nations and the states of Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. Follow us at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at linkedin.com/showcase/fema-region-6/ and like us at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.