29th Annual WoodyFest This Week

Woody Guthrie Folk Festival Celebrates Iconic Songwriter’s Music and Musical Legacy in Oklahoma

This week, the Woody Guthrie Coalition will welcome musicians, artists, educators, panelists, volunteers, residents, and visitors to downtown Okemah to celebrate the Woody Guthrie Folk Festival (July 9-11, 2026). Every year, hundreds gather to celebrate the trailblazing folk singer’s birth in his hometown in Okfuskee County to commemorate and honor Guthrie’s life, legacy, and music.

“None of this happens without Okemah,” said Randy Norman, President of the Woody Guthrie Coalition. “From the volunteers working the gates to the families who open their yards and porches, this town becomes something singular for these few days.”

The groundwork of the festival features an exceptional roster of artists, showcasing singer-songwriters, emerging artists, and native Oklahoma talent who often join one another on stage to create experiences unlike any other. The diverse range of genres and styles reflect the spirit and influence of Guthrie’s music.

Woodyfest 2025: Photo by Natalie Barrett

Daytime music venues will shift this year with new locations at the Okemah Middle School auditorium (204 W. Date Street) and downtown stage at Ash and 2nd street. Musicians of all ages are encouraged to step up to the open mic at the Rocky Road Tavern (118 S. Second) and educational panels at the Okfuskee County History Center (407 W. Broadway) are essential for enthusiasts and learners. Free shuttle services will be provided throughout the festival.

Main stage performances at the Pastures of Plenty (1001 John Fullbright Loop) include Melissa Carper, Ellis Paul, Red Dirt Rangers, Jacob Tovar, Brennen Leigh, John Fullbright, Agalisiga Mackey, James McMurtry, and Carsie Blanton.

Woodyfest 2025: Photo by Natalie Barrett

The free WoodyFest Children’s Festival also returns on Friday, July 10, and Saturday, July 11, 2026, offering a variety of interactive performances, educational workshops, hands-on activities, and family-friendly entertainment. The two-day celebration of music, creativity, education, and family fun is designed to inspire young musicians and writers, providing opportunities for children and families to learn from and engage with artists.

“I am not sure that 29 years ago the festival’s charter members could have envisioned what WoodyFest would look like today,” said Miranda Huff, treasurer of the Woody Guthrie Coalition. “We are still in awe of their commitment to starting WoodyFest and dedicated to keep moving forward to fulfill our mission of honoring the life and legacy of Woody Guthrie in our ever evolving world.”

Woodyfest 2025: Photo by Natalie Barrett

Ticket Information

Daytime Only: Thursday: Free | Friday: $35 | Saturday: $35

Evening Only: Thursday: $50 | Friday: $50 | Saturday: $50

Full Day: Thursday: $50 | Friday: $75 | Saturday: $75

Fri+Sat 2-Day Pass: $125 (Full Day) | $90 (Evening Only)

3-Day Full Day: $200 | $300 (Reserved Seating)

Virtual 3-Day Live Stream Pass: $50

2026 Woody Guthrie Folk Festival Artists

Adam Amram, Agalisiga Mackey, Amy Laverne and Will Sexton, Ben Jones, BettySoo, Brennen Leigh, Butch Hancock, Carsie Blanton, Carter Sampson, Casii Stephan, Cassie Latshaw, Chris Buhalis, Crys Matthews, Daniel Bowlan, David Amram, Elizabeth Wise, Ellis Paul, Grant Peeples, Jacob Tovar, James McMurtry, Jared Tyler, Joe Pug, John Fullbright, Joleen Brown, Kierston White, Kyle Reid, Lightfoot Family Band, Melissa Carper, Miss Brown to You, Monica Taylor and Travis Fite, Nancy Apple, Patti Steel, Peggy Johnson, Radoslav Lorković, Randy Crouch, Red Dirt Rangers, Riley Amanda, RT Valine, Shawna Russell, Susan Herndon, Terry ‘Buffalo’ Ware, Tim Easton, Tom Breiding, T.Z. Wright

2026 Woody Guthrie Folk Festival Panels

Musical Legends — 2025 Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame Inductees | Deana McCloud with John Fullbright, Ben Jones, Peggy Johnson

What Are You Fighting For: Celebrating Phil Ochs’s Radical Life & Legacy | Ellis Paul, Butch Hancock, Chris Buhalis

The Radio Says “They Are Just Deportees” | Woody Poets

A Dozen Loops: The Radical Voice of Woody Guthrie | Presented by the Woody Guthrie Center (Cady Shaw & Sam Flowers)

A Celebration in Song: Cecil E. Roberts, Legendary UMWA President | Tom Breiding

Fragments, Tracks and Tell Tale Signs: Bob Dylan’s Bootleg Series and the Myths of Discography | Presented by the Bob Dylan Center (Steven Jenkins)

Oklahoma Hills: Woody & Jack — the Cousins Connection | Tamara Logsdon Hawkins

Something to Say: Making Music That Matters 2026 | Barry Ollman with Carsie Blanton

Musicians and Mental Health | Chad Cochran

2026 WoodyFest Children’s Festival

Children’s Festival musical programming includes Children’s Open Mic sessions, Children’s Stage performances, and appearances by beloved Oklahoma artists Red Dirt Rangers, Harper Valley Hypocrites, and Sorry Darlin’. Saturday evening will feature a special performance on the Pastures of Plenty Main Stage by Jonas Lee, winner of the Children’s Songwriting Contest.

About Woody Guthrie & WoodyFest

Woodrow Wilson Guthrie was born on July 14, 1912 in Okemah, Oklahoma. Over the decades, his songs have become folk song standards of the nation, known and performed in many languages throughout the world. He wrote over 3,000 songs in his lifetime, hundreds of which have become staples in the canon of American music. He inspired several generations both politically and musically with songs such as “This Land Is Your Land,” “California Stars,” and “Deportee.”

The inaugural Woody Guthrie Folk Festival took place July 17-19, 1998. The festival continues to celebrate the life, music, and legacy of Woody Guthrie in his hometown of Okemah, Oklahoma. It features nationally recognized performers, educational programming, workshops, community outreach events, and family activities designed to inspire generations of artists and storytellers.

Please visit woodyfest.com for complete schedule, tickets, festival information, volunteer opportunities, and sponsorship information. WoodyFest is made possible by the generous contributions of Friends of the Festival, Oklahoma Arts Council, Woody Guthrie Publications, The Phillip Landers Foundation, BancFirst, and Okemah Casino.