OK Innovation Campus Finalist

Governor Kevin Stitt announced Tuesday afternoon Oklahoma’s selection as one of five finalists being considered by the U.S. Department of Energy to host a first-of-its-kind Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campus. These campuses will become the hubs for the future of nuclear research and development, adding to Oklahoma’s energy abundance agenda and opening the door for research into the potential uses of nuclear technology, including biotech and aerospace applications.

“Oklahoma has always been America’s energy innovation leader, from the oil boom of the early 1900s to the shale revolution in mid-2000s,” said Gov. Stitt. “Today marks a new frontier – the chance to add nuclear to our energy abundance agenda. This opportunity is an all hands on deck moment, and I look forward to working with communities across our state to make this campus a reality. I’m grateful to President Trump and Secretary Wright for their leadership and considering Oklahoma and for the companies, research institutions, and leaders across our state who have already pulled a seat up to the table to be a part of this project.”

Graphic: Nanthakumar Victor Emmanuel’s Blog

The U.S. Department of Energy will pursue projects in up to three states to build a first of its kind nuclear lifecycle innovation campus, designed to advance regional economic growth, enhance national energy security, and build a coherent, end-to-end nuclear energy strategy for the country.

“I’m pleased to announce that after reviewing 28 applications from 26 states, the Energy Department has selected five initial contenders to further explore building Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campuses,” said Secretary of Energy Chris Wright. “These campuses will be massive generators of economic growth, create thousands of high-paying jobs, and be crucial to unleashing America’s nuclear renaissance. The innovative concept is a direct result of President Trump’s leadership and ambitious directives to restore the domestic nuclear fuel cycle and get America’s nuclear industry growing again.”

Following this announcement, the State of Oklahoma will begin working with communities across the state to determine what municipalities are best positioned to host a nuclear campus.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for our state,” said Oklahoma Energy & Environment Secretary Jeff Starling. “Oklahoma’s century-long leadership in the energy space has prepared us to be the perfect state to host this campus. Oklahoma will compete, and I have no doubt we will win.”

Experts estimate this campus will provide thousands of full time, high-paying jobs for Oklahomans.

“Being named a finalist is an exciting opportunity for Oklahoma and a testament to the strength of our state’s energy industry, workforce and innovation,” OK Senate Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton said. “But this isn’t the finish line, it’s the beginning of the final stretch. We intend to compete aggressively, continue making our case and show the nation why Oklahoma is the best place to build the future of advanced energy. This opportunity could be the next chapter in building on our state’s reputation as an energy powerhouse. We already have the skilled workforce, world-class CareerTech system, outstanding universities and engineering expertise needed to support an industry that will create thousands of high-paying jobs and billions of dollars in private investment.”

The proposed Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campus would bring together multiple components of the advanced nuclear industry that includes research, fuel fabrication, small modular reactor technology, medical isotope production and related operations, creating a first-of-its-kind center for innovation in the United States.

Any future project would move forward only through a transparent process with federal oversight, local input and rigorous safety standards.

“With today’s announcement, Oklahoma is officially a top contender for a groundbreaking nuclear research facility that would bring billions of dollars in private investment to this state and build on our legacy of energy innovation,” said Sen. Brent Howard, R-Altus. “We will do everything we can to show Oklahoma is ready for the development of a state-of-the-art facility to establish this state as a hub for the future of nuclear energy. Oklahoma has become known for its cutting-edge advancements in aerospace, technology and national defense, to which safe, secure and reliable nuclear technology will further elevate our standing.”

More information about Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campuses can be found here. The Department of Energy’s announcement can be found here.