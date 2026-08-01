Permitting Reform For Cheaper Energy

Opinion: It’s no secret that technology, particularly improvements in AI applications, is fueling growing demand for energy. Unfortunately, the supply of energy may not keep pace with that growing demand, which is a recipe for rising power costs for all citizens.

Fortunately, Oklahoma U.S. Sen. Alan Armstrong of Tulsa understands that scenario can be avoided by simply making it easier to produce more energy.

U.S. Sen. Alan Armstrong of Tulsa

Armstrong, joined by Oklahoma’s other U.S. senator, James Lankford, has filed legislation creating the American Energy and Mineral Infrastructure Act. It would streamline federal permitting, reduce frivolous litigation, and prevent politically motivated vetoes of critical American energy and mineral infrastructure.

“America has abundant energy resources and an ability to innovate, but these competitive advantages mean nothing if we can’t build,” Armstrong stated in a press release. “This isn’t about cutting corners— it’s about creating a permitting system that is faster, more predictable, and accountable. This bill replaces delay with accountability, uncertainty with predictability, and helps ensure America can meet growing energy demand, strengthen our economy, and stay ahead of our competitors.”

Proposed reforms include strengthening the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (FERC’s) role as the lead agency for interstate natural gas pipelines and liquified natural gas (LNG) facilities, ensuring that no single state can unilaterally block federally authorized projects while also reducing delays caused by duplicative or overlapping reviews.

For too long, energy projects could get the green light from one government agency but remain in limbo because of obstruction from another, often based on ideological and political motives alone. Under Armstrong’s bill, pipeline and LNG projects will still have to get FERC approval, but they won’t have to jump through endless hoops.

The bill also requires consistent evidence-based environmental decision-making and includes targeted reforms to the Clean Water Act 401 review process. It also incorporates meaningful judicial reforms to avoid baseless litigation delays.

The litigation reforms are important because activist groups can use the courts to block even those projects that receive approval from both federal and state agencies. Again, Armstong’s bill would reduce the endless second-guessing that has derailed too many projects for too many years.

The legislation has drawn support from a broad coalition that includes labor, natural gas, mining, electric utilities, pipelines, manufacturers, public power, rural cooperatives, policy organizations, and infrastructure developers.

Our current system has put the United States, Oklahoma included, on a path to ever-higher energy prices. Those higher prices are the result of regulation artificially constraining supply, not true market forces.

Those who oppose this bill are arguing, in effect, that the solution to cost-of-living challenges is to further increase the cost of living. For the rest of us, Armstrong’s bill is worth championing.

Jonathan Small serves as president of the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs.