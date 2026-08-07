Proclamation by Secretary Rollins encourages Americans to celebrate by visiting their local farmers markets and recognizing the farmers and ranchers who feed our Nation

This week U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins signed a proclamation (PDF, 365 KB) recognizing National Farmers Market Week, August 2-8, 2026, calling on Americans to make the week a nationwide celebration by visiting and supporting their local farmers markets.

Observed annually during the first full week of August, National Farmers Market Week recognizes the important role farmers markets play in strengthening rural communities, creating new market opportunities for producers, and connecting consumers with fresh, American-grown food.

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins and Secretary of Heath and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visit Farmers Market

“National Farmers Market Week is about celebrating the farmers and ranchers who produce the safest, highest-quality food in the world and making sure Americans have every opportunity to support them,” said Secretary Rollins. “Every purchase at a farmers market is an investment in American agriculture, our rural communities, and our country’s future. As we celebrate America’s 250th year, I encourage every family to visit their local farmers market, meet the producers who feed our Nation, and experience firsthand the pride, tradition, and hard work that make American agriculture the greatest in the world. Together, we’re putting Farmers First and advancing President Trump’s Make America Healthy Again agenda by making American-grown food more accessible to families across the country.”

Secretary Rollins’ proclamation recognizes farmers markets as an essential part of American agriculture, creating new market opportunities for farmers and ranchers while helping consumers better understand where their food comes from. Farmers markets strengthen local economies, support family farms and ranches, and make it easier for families to purchase fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, dairy products, baked goods, and countless other products proudly grown and raised by American producers.

As America marks its 250th year, USDA is celebrating the farmers, ranchers, and producers whose hard work has helped build and sustain our Nation since its founding. As USDA’s flagship celebration of National Farmers Market Week, the Great American Farmers Market returned this year as part of USDA’s exhibit at the Great American State Fair, bringing together farmers, ranchers, and producers from across the country to showcase the diversity, abundance, and excellence of American agriculture during America’s 250th anniversary celebration.

Building on the success of last year’s inaugural Great American Farmers Market in Washington, D.C., this year’s event continued USDA’s commitment to celebrating American producers and strengthening the connection between consumers and the people who grow, raise, and produce our food.

National Farmers Market Week is an opportunity to celebrate the producers whose hard work sustains our Nation every day. USDA encourages Americans to visit their local farmers markets this week, thank the farmers and ranchers who feed our country, and support the communities that keep American agriculture thriving for generations to come.