Armenia, Azerbaijan, & U.S. Declare

One year ago, President Trump hosted a historic White House summit with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia where President Aliyev and Prime Minister Pashinyan signed the Joint Declaration for peace.

The joint statement recognizing this first anniversary, the parties declared “there is deep pride in what our countries have achieved together and great resolve to build upon the foundation that ended decades of conflict and put the South Caucasus on a path towards a more prosperous future.”

In recognition of these historic and tremendous efforts to secure peace, President Aliyev and Prime Minister Pashinyan jointly nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The Joint Declaration provided a concrete roadmap for Armenia and Azerbaijan, with the support of the United States, to strengthen peace, achieve prosperity, and deepen partnership. In the year since these courageous leaders gathered, the countries have laid the groundwork for continued success.

Armenia and Azerbaijan maintained stability along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, and the two sides are taking concrete steps to normalize relations, delimit borders, and build confidence through measures essential to lasting stability.

The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) — a multimodal transit route — is moving from vision to reality, with concrete progress such as the U.S.-Armenia agreement to form the TRIPP Development Company to lead infrastructure development. Engineering surveys in Armenia are already underway. Azerbaijan has nearly completed in its territory a highway and railroad to connect to TRIPP in Armenia. The three countries also support the building of an electricity transmission line through the TRIPP.

The United States granted $201 million to the Trans-Caspian Enterprise Fund to help bring private sector investment to the Trans-Caspian Trade Route (Middle Corridor) in the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

The United States has deepened ties with both Armenia and Azerbaijan, signing charters outlining new, bilateral strategic partnerships, as well as Memoranda of Understanding on energy security, border infrastructure and security, AI and semiconductor innovation, and critical minerals, which are investments in the long-term prosperity of all three nations and have already produced tangible results.

Following the spirit of the White House peace summit, Azerbaijan has unilaterally lifted all transit restrictions with respect to Armenia. Within one year, close to 60,000 tons of goods have been transported to and from Armenia through Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan also supplied 20,000 tons of oil products to Armenia. The two countries continue to work to increase bilateral trade.

Telecom operators in the two countries signed an internet agreement that will diversify regional connectivity routes, enhance reliability and resilience in the South Caucasus, and support infrastructure development in Eurasian telecom networks.

The OSCE Minsk Group and related structures were dissolved at the joint request of Armenia and Azerbaijan — a recognition that the era of unresolved conflict is over.

Upon invitation of the United States, Armenia and Azerbaijan joined the Board of Peace, demonstrating that they stand side by side with the United States in efforts to create a more peaceful and prosperous world.

The United States, Armenia, and Azerbaijan reaffirm their unwavering support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and jurisdiction of both Armenia and Azerbaijan within their internationally recognized borders. The three states remain committed to the full implementation of the August 8 Joint Declaration, in both letter and spirit, as well as unlocking the extraordinary economic potential of the region.

Additionally, the United States remains committed to the full implementation of the bilateral Charters and Memoranda of Understanding signed with Armenia and Azerbaijan and to strengthening its bilateral relationships with both countries. True peace is never achieved in just one day, but as President Trump says – Promises Made, Promises Kept. Azerbaijan and Armenia’s steps toward a lasting peace are a model for the world – and we look forward to the region’s bright and prosperous future.