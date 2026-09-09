OSU Veterinary, Agronomy Center

Oklahoma State University has officially announced the location of its new veterinary teaching hospital and the site of its new Agronomy Discovery Center, marking a significant investment in the future of agricultural research, veterinary education, and animal healthcare.

In 2025, OSU received a historic $250 million state funding appropriation to support the construction of a state-of-the-art facility to advance veterinary education, food security and public health in Oklahoma. Total construction costs for the hospital are estimated to be $330 million, and private support will be critical to advancing programmatic elements of the project.

The new 275,000-square-foot veterinary teaching hospital will be built on a portion of the current OSU Agronomy Research Station property located north of State Highway 51 and approximately a half mile west of Western Road in Stillwater. As part of the transition, the northern portion of the site will remain dedicated to farmland, including the historic Magruder Plots, one of the longest-running wheat research experiments in the United States.

Remaining agronomy research facilities and operations currently on the property will be relocated to the new Agronomy Discovery Center site, which will be northwest of the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Western Road in Stillwater. The relocation is made possible by a recent $40 million investment from the Oklahoma Legislature to modernize the agronomy farm and create the new OSU Agronomy Discovery Center.

The state’s investment includes a $10 million matching component that must be secured through private fundraising by July 2027. As of Sept. 1, 2026, 51 donors, including 10 major gift donors, have pledged $8.7 million toward the initiative.

“The Agronomy Discovery Center and the new veterinary teaching hospital are generational investments in Oklahoma’s future, and they are possible because state leaders understand the important role Oklahoma State University plays in serving our people and strengthening our economy,” OSU President Jim Hess said. “We are deeply grateful to the OSU/A&M Board of Regents, the governor and the Oklahoma Legislature for their partnership and their confidence in OSU and its commitment to bringing these projects to fruition.

“Together, these facilities represent our land-grant mission at its very best — bringing education, research and service together to solve real problems for Oklahoma producers, veterinarians, industries and communities. They will strengthen agriculture, protect animal and human health, prepare the next generation of professionals and help ensure our food system remains strong and resilient.”

The Future of Agronomy Research

The Agronomy Discovery Center will be a cutting-edge research and education hub that supports wheat breeding, crop science, soil fertility, forage and turfgrass research, while expanding OSU’s nationally recognized agricultural research programs.

Plans include a modern greenhouse complex, research operations and field laboratory facilities, as well as the Agricultural Diagnostics and Education Center.

“The Agronomy Discovery Center represents an exciting new chapter for agricultural research and education at Oklahoma State University,” said Dr. Jayson Lusk, vice president and dean of OSU Agriculture. “This investment will give our faculty, staff and students the modern facilities and research capacity needed to address the challenges facing Oklahoma agriculture today and into the future.

“From wheat breeding and crop science to soil fertility, forage and turfgrass research, the center will bring scientists, students, producers and industry partners together in ways that accelerate discovery and translate research into solutions in the field. Just as importantly, it will strengthen our ability to prepare the next generation of agricultural leaders while continuing OSU’s land-grant mission of serving Oklahoma.”

The Future of Veterinary Medicine

The new veterinary teaching hospital will provide advanced clinical, teaching and research space to support the growing needs of Oklahoma’s veterinary profession and animal agriculture industries and feature modern equipment and technologies essential for both small- and large-animal care.

The current hospital was originally built to accommodate class sizes of up to 70 veterinary students, but today serves class sizes of more than 100 students. The new facility will provide the capacity and technology needed to support growing enrollment, enhance clinical training opportunities and improve patient care.

The facility will feature advanced technologies and specialized equipment, including CT and MRI imaging, radiography, ultrasound, a linear accelerator for cancer treatments and enhanced large-animal care facilities. These upgrades will expand educational opportunities for students while improving access to advanced veterinary care for animal owners throughout the region.

“Our mission is to provide state-of-the-art veterinary care for every patient, from companion animals to livestock,” said Dr. Richard Prather, dean of the OSU College of Veterinary Medicine. “This care not only improves animal health and supports the people who depend on these animals, but also helps safeguard a strong and sustainable food supply for our state and nation.”

Prather views the project as an important investment in OSU’s future competitiveness. As veterinary education programs continue to expand nationwide, the new teaching hospital will strengthen the university’s ability to attract top students, faculty and researchers while reinforcing its position as a national leader in veterinary medicine.

The Path Forward

University leaders believe the new, modern facilities — both of which are in the design phase — will transform the student experience by creating new opportunities for hands-on learning, interdisciplinary collaboration and engagement with advanced research, technology and clinical practice.

They will help OSU recruit and retain talented students, faculty and staff who want to learn, teach, conduct research and serve in an environment built for innovation.

“Together, these projects demonstrate OSU’s commitment to Oklahoma while positioning the university as a national destination for talent and leadership in agriculture and animal health,” Dr. Hess said.

“Most importantly, the discoveries made here will not stay on our campuses. They will reach pastures, farms, veterinary practices, businesses and communities across all 77 Oklahoma counties, turning knowledge into practical solutions that improve lives. The same goes for our students, many of whom will make a home for themselves in communities across our state, bringing their knowledge, skill and Cowboy character wherever they land. That is our land-grant mission in action, and it is what becomes possible when Oklahoma State University and our state leaders work together with a shared purpose.”

Additional details about both the Agronomy Discovery Center and the veterinary teaching hospital will be announced as plans progress.