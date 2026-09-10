Tulsa Airport Threat Removed

According to court documents, Figueroa Enamorado was pulled over in September 2025 at the Tulsa International Airport for driving the wrong way.

When officers stopped the vehicle, Enamorado did not have a valid driver’s license or auto insurance. Yes, it’s another criminal invader risking citizens’ lives just as we thought it might be safe to drive the family to the airport. We wonder what he intended to traffic?

During the traffic stop, Figueroa Enamorado kept moving his hands around after being asked to stop and was removed from the vehicle. Was he trying to imitate sign language without the skill required or was he pretending to be epileptic? Regardless, he was a public danger driving the wrong way on a highway.

Officers asked Enamorado if he had any weapons, and he claimed he did not. Officers then found a loaded firearm in Enamorado’s pants. Did he not think he would be searched? Add arrogance and ignorance to the public danger risk and we have Enamorado at the Tulsa International Airport.

In March 2024, court documents show that U.S. Customs and Border Protection found Figueroa Enamorado unlawfully present in the United States. He was issued a Notice to Appear and failed to appear. Little Figueroa must have heard and understood the Tulsa Police, as directed by the current Mayor’s administration, doesn’t actively seek to remove the public safety risk of criminal invadors.

Figueroa Enamorado will remain in custody pending transfer to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons and Tulsans are safer, U.S. Attorney, Northern District of Oklahoma Christopher J. Nassar declared in a release today.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Tulsa Airport Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Flynn prosecuted the case which is gratefully acknowledged with deep and lasting appreciation by law abiding Tulsa citizens.