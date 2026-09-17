Circle Cinema: Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’

Circle Cinema will host a special one-night screening of Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope‘ on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m., presented with Tulsa Artist Fellow, photographer and Black rodeo historian Adam Davis. The evening celebrates Black Western Heritage and leads into the Demery Family Rodeo, taking place Saturday, Oct. 3, in Beggs, Oklahoma.

Along with the film, Davis will present a slideshow of his “Black Magic” tintype portrait series. The program also marks the big-screen debut of Cleo Reed’s “American Dream” music video, which Davis directed and made here in Oklahoma.

Released in 2022, Nope follows OJ and Emerald Haywood (Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer), siblings who run their family’s horse-wrangling business in Agua Dulce, California, and set out to capture proof of an unidentified flying object. Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott, Brandon Perea and Keith David also star. Peele’s film puts a Black ranching family at the heart of a story about the West, spectacle and who gets remembered, which makes it a natural fit for a night honoring Black cowboys and cowgirls.

Davis is a photographer and filmmaker from Brooklyn, New York, now in his third year as a Tulsa Artist Fellow, where he spends most of his time riding horses and making pictures. Before moving to Oklahoma, he spent nearly a decade in Los Angeles building a community and an artistic practice centered on uplifting the Black community through photography. There he began “Black Magic,” a legacy portrait project working to create the largest collection of tintype portraits of Black Americans and people of the Global African Diaspora ever made. Since arriving in Oklahoma, Davis has focused on deepening his understanding of how the American West and South were established.

The Demery family is one of the pioneering Black rodeo families in Oklahoma history, with more than 20 years of work preserving Western heritage and keeping rodeo culture alive nationwide. The family traditionally produces its rodeo over Fourth of July weekend. This year, they teamed up with family friend Davis to co-produce a fall event, giving the community another chance to see the rodeo scene up close. Audiences can expect top bronc and bull riders, fast barrel racing cowgirls and some of the most competitive pony express teams in the state. Tickets for the screening are on sale now at regular price at circlecinema.org. Nope is rated R and runs 2 hours and 10 minutes. For more on the Demery Family Rodeo, follow Davis on Instagram at @admdav. Learn more about “Black Magic” at www.BlackMagic.show.

EVENT DETAILS

Nope with Adam Davis Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026, 7 p.m. Circle Cinema, 10 S. Lewis Ave., Tulsa, OK 74104 Tickets: Regular price at circlecinema.org .

Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026, 7 p.m. Circle Cinema, 10 S. Lewis Ave., Tulsa, OK 74104 Tickets: Regular price at . Demery Family Rodeo Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, 5 p.m. 5452-5492 E0890 Rd, Beggs, OK 74421 (35.726375, -96.101700) Tickets: $10 at the gate.

About: Circle Cinema is Tulsa’s only independent, nonprofit, arthouse theater. The Circle originally opened in 1928 and is now the last of Tulsa’s classic movie houses still in operation. Circle Cinema screens films 365 days a year, located at 10 S. Lewis Ave in Tulsa on the historic alignment of Route 66. Circle Cinema elevates the film experience through guest speakers, art gallery exhibits, free educational screenings, and other special events. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, proceeds are invested back into Circle Cinema’s mission to expand community consciousness through film. More information is available at CircleCinema.org or by phone at (918)585-3456.