USDA Welcomes New Mexico

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) and the New Mexico State Livestock Board have finalized an agreement to enhance state meat and poultry food safety inspection through joining the State USDA Meat and Poultry Inspection (MPI) program.

New Mexico’s participation expands local inspection capacity, enhances food safety oversight, and boosts market access for small and very small meat and poultry processors while maintaining strong national standards. Oklahoma is already participating in the MPI Program.

“Following up on President Trump’s historic executive order, New Mexico is opening up markets for their cattle ranchers! Expanding state inspection partnerships is a way that maintains clear, accountable food safety protections that is central to USDA’s strategy to strengthen America’s food system,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins. “New Mexico’s approval reflects our commitment to empowering small and very small processors, supporting local producers, and increasing resilience in the supply chain while protecting consumers with safe, wholesome, and properly labeled food.”

New Mexico becomes the 31st state with an approved State MPI program, supporting independent processors nationwide with the benefit of state inspection. USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service will work closely with the New Mexico Livestock Board and local stakeholders to ensure seamless implementation, ongoing compliance, and continued trust in federal food safety standards.

In fiscal year (FY) 2025, Congress allocated 67.6 million to USDA to support state inspection programs. The FY 2026 budget appropriated by Congress provided an additional $15 million above the 2025 funding level to build momentum for the program and strengthen inspection capacity and technical assistance for State MPI partners.

These actions build on USDA’s broader efforts to reinforce the resilience of the livestock sector, support rural economies, and ensure that consumers have access to safe, wholesome food produced under strong, science-based inspection systems. For more information about state inspection programs, visit www.fsis.usda.gov/inspection/state-inspection-programs.