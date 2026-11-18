A white-tailed deer located just west of Oklahoma State Highway 136 in northern Texas County has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). This is the seventh case of CWD confirmed in an Oklahoma wild deer since the first case in June 2023.

The extremely emaciated 4.5-year-old buck was reported by the public and later found dead by an Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) game warden.

A CWD Response Plan jointly produced with the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry provides that a Selective Surveillance Area (SSA) be established in the area where the deer was located. Since this deer was within 10 miles of the existing SSA in Texas County, that SSA has been expanded to the northwest.

“We will be working through our response plan, and our ultimate goal is to ensure healthy and well-managed deer with as little impact to either the resource or our constituents as possible,” said Joey McAllister, wildlife programs supervisor with ODWC.

Three other SSAs are established in Cimarron, McCurtain, and Woodward-Major-Woods counties. These rules have been put in place to mitigate the spread of high-risk materials outside of any SSA.

CWD, chronic wasting disease victim

CWD is an always-fatal neurological disease that affects the brains of deer, elk, moose and other members of the cervid family, creating holes resembling those in sponges. CWD transmission from wild animals to people or to livestock has never been documented.

ODWC staff will continue monitoring for evidence of CWD. Deer and elk hunters can help with detection and mitigation through voluntary testing of their harvested game. For more information, go to wildlifedepartment.com/hunting/resources/deer/cwd.