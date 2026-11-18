Today, President Donald J. Trump concluded a two-day visit to the Philippines for a State Visit and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, where he announced over $17 billion in commercial deals and strategic investments for U.S. companies that will support tens of thousands of American jobs, and bolster regional security. The White House proclaims this agreement protects the United States from illicit activity and supports a free and open Indo-Pacific that economically benefits American companies and consumers while also benefiting Southeast Asian Nations.



President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. hosted President Trump for a historic State Visit in Manila, where the two leaders announced landmark deals that will strengthen the U.S.-Philippine Alliance and support American companies and workers. The leaders also committed to eliminate the U.S. trade deficit with the Philippines through increased Philippine imports of American energy and agriculture products, which will support the jobs of tens of thousands of American engineers, technicians, and farmers.

U.S. companies Boeing and GE Aerospace finalized a $12 billion sale to Philippine Airlines for up to 20 Boeing 787 aircraft with GE Aerospace engines, supporting 47,000 U.S. jobs.

The United States and the Philippines will pursue a historic Foreign Military Financing (FMF) loan package of more than $2 billion to provide the Philippines with critical defense and security capabilities from U.S. suppliers, supporting over 7,000 American jobs and advancing the President’s National Security Strategy and America First Arms Transfer Strategy, all while protecting returns for the American taxpayer. President Trump’s America First Arms Transfer Strategy ensures that the surge in allies’ spending benefits the U.S. defense industry, re-industrializing America and supporting American jobs while arming our partners with the best capabilities in the world.

The United States will utilize $400 million in FMF for the Philippine military to expand its operational reach and deterrence capabilities in the South China Sea, including long-range fires, command and control, critical infrastructure, and multi-domain drones, supporting 1,500 American jobs.

The United States and the Philippines agreed to partner on supply the Philippines’ sovereign cloud infrastructure with trusted U.S. Super Intelligence technology through the United States’ SI Exports Program. The Philippine Department of National Defense (DND) announced a $37 million contract with a U.S. firm, supporting 140 American jobs. The contract delivers SI-enabled mission support, expands U.S.-Philippine defense cooperation, and improves interoperability. The Philippine DND committed to work with trusted U.S. technology providers on a $63 million initiative to modernize its defense cloud infrastructure for SI use cases, supporting over 200 American jobs.

The United States and the Philippines committed to improving cooperation in critical technologies. The United States and the Philippines announced exploration of an intergovernmental agreement on civil-nuclear technology which would open opportunities for U.S. nuclear companies, support American jobs, and generate gigawatts of energy for the Philippines. This marks the first U.S. civil-nuclear intergovernmental agreement with an Indo-Pacific partner. U.S. company Astranis announced it is offering connectivity services from its U.S.-manufactured AGILA satellite to the Philippines, a commercial opportunity worth up to $200 million, supporting 600 American jobs, to provide independent and secure communications infrastructure for the Philippine government and people.

President Trump is leveraging strategic infrastructure to strengthen the U.S.-Philippine Alliance, secure critical supply chains, open new markets for American businesses, and support American workers. Subic Grain will build a new $40 million fuel storage depot at Subic Bay to support U.S. military and commercial operations. The United States and the Philippines announced that the Philippines will modernize its Basco Airport to improve U.S.-Philippine operational access, disaster response, and commercial supply chains in the Philippines’ northernmost islands.



China Coast Guard and Philippine Ships often clash at sea.

FINALIZING THE U.S.-THAILAND TRADE DEAL AND INCREASING MILITARY SALES

At the ASEAN Summit, President Trump announced the substantial conclusion of a trade deal and a weapons sale with Thailand that will give American workers, manufacturers, farmers, ranchers, and businesses unprecedented access to Thailand’s market.

The trade deal, once signed, will eliminate tariffs on 99 percent of goods and remove non-tariff barriers on American vehicles, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, ethanol, and poultry, increasing market access for a full range of U.S. industrial and agricultural exports.

The trade deal will also protect and enforce U.S. intellectual property, increase economic security alignment, and strengthen and enforce Thai labor and environmental laws to balance trade.

Separately, Thailand intends to commit up to $123 million toward the purchase of America’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS). The sale would give America’s treaty Ally long-range precision fires and support 400 American jobs and the U.S. defense industrial base. Once concluded, it would be the first deal of its kind in mainland Southeast Asia.



SECURING INVESTMENT DEALS ACROSS SOUTHEAST ASIA

President Trump opened new markets for American goods and created opportunities for U.S. companies, furthering U.S. leadership in digital connectivity across the region.

In Indonesia, U.S. company Latitude Energy and Indonesian sovereign wealth fund Danantara announced negotiations on a $2 billion project that will use world-class U.S. technology to improve Indonesia’s utilization of its coal resources.

Panasonic signed a multi-year agreement to buy advanced silicon-carbon anode materials from U.S. company Sila. The agreement is worth up to $1 billion and will support an additional 500 American jobs.

In Malaysia, Navajo Transitional Energy Company (NTEC) signed a three-year $100 million agreement to supply coal from its southern Montana mine to TNB Fuel Services, the fuel procurement subsidiary of Malaysia’s national power utility, Tenaga Nasional Berhad.



LEADING THE REGION IN SUPER INTELLIGENCE

In addition to Philippine commitments on American SI technology above, President Trump announced further deployment of American SI technology across the region through our SI Exports Program, cementing U.S. firms and American technology as the global standard for trusted partners.