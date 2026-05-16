Oklahoma BPA Wins Multiple Awards

Oklahoma Business Professionals of America returned from the National Leadership Conference with two Hall of Fame awards, an adviser award, three state association awards and a number of chapter and individual awards.

Brian Campbell, former BPA state adviser who was known as “the voice of Oklahoma BPA,” was inducted posthumously into the National BPA Hall of Fame. Picture are, from left, Mark Burch, BPA state adviser and business, marketing and information technology education division manager at Oklahoma CareerTech; Gina Hubbard, Oklahoma CareerTech director of statewide outreach; and Campbell’s sons, Nathan and Michael Campbell.

Oklahoma BPA members and advisers attended the conference earlier this month in Nashville, Tennessee, with almost 7,000 others from across the country. In addition to competing in business and information technology skills contests, they attended leadership and professional development workshops and elected the 2026-27 BPA national student leadership team.

“Watching our advisers and students represent Oklahoma on the national stage at BPA Nationals was an incredible point of pride,” said Mark Burch, BPA state adviser and business, marketing and information technology education division manager at Oklahoma CareerTech. “Their professionalism, preparation and dedication were evident in every interaction and competition. They not only showcased their talents and hard work but also reflected the strength of career and technical education in our state. We are extremely proud of how well they represented Oklahoma and the example they set for others.”

Two Oklahomans were inducted into the National BPA Hall of Fame: Athena Frank, retired business and information technology teacher and BPA adviser at Central Technology Center in Drumright, and Brian Campbell, former BPA state adviser who was known as “the voice of Oklahoma BPA.” Campbell was inducted posthumously.

Oklahoma BPA also brought home the Professional Cup in all three divisions — middle level, secondary and postsecondary. The Professional Cup is awarded to the state association with the strongest overall participation and achievement in the BPA Cares program and is not based on competitive event wins alone, said Burch.

Scott Kohnle of Central Middle School in Bartlesville was named Emerging Advisor of the Year.

Oklahoma BPA had 14 national winners; 11 national first runners-up; 13 national second runners-up; and 126 finalists who placed in the top eight in competition.

In addition, 16 chapters received Quality Chapter Distinction, 40 chapters received BPA Cares awards, and 33 student members were Ambassador Torch award winners.

BPA is one of seven CareerTech student organizations affiliated with CareerTech programs. It is affiliated with business and information technology education. The other six are FCCLA (family and consumer sciences education), FFA (agricultural education), SkillsUSA (trade and industrial education), DECA (marketing education), Technology Student Association (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and HOSA (health careers education).

Oklahoma CareerTech: Oklahoma’s Workforce Leader

The Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education provides leadership and resources and assures standards of excellence for a comprehensive statewide system of career and technology education. The system offers programs and services in 29 technology center districts operating on 63 campuses, 394 PK-12 school districts, 20 Skills Centers campuses that include three juvenile facilities and 49 adult education and family literacy providers.

The agency is governed by the State Board of Career and Technology Education and works closely with the State Department of Education and the State Regents for Higher Education to provide a seamless educational system for all Oklahomans.