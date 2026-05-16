Local Control in High School Activities

Friday Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed House Bill 2153 into law, opening the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s (OSSAA) decisions to public inspection and ending the penalizing of student athletes for transferring schools.

“I’ve heard too many stories of students who did everything right to transfer, only to be sidelined by an unelected, unaccountable activities association,” said Governor Stitt. “No student’s chance to be a part of an activity should depend on whether their parents can afford an attorney. This law puts families, not bureaucracies, at the center.”

House Bill 2153 requires OSSAA to conduct eligibility, rule violation, and hardship waiver hearings in meetings that are open to the public and subject to the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act.

The law also removes from state statute the automatic one-year “sit out” period that has prevented many transfer students from competing in athletics after changing schools.

Under HB 2153, OSSAA has full authority to set eligibility standards and guard against unfair competitive advantages but must do so through procedures that are visible to parents, students, and schools. The law applies to all OSSAA sanctioned activities.“In my 2026 State of the State, I made it clear that our goal is to protect the American Dream in Oklahoma by putting students and parents first,” Stitt said. “No child’s opportunities should be limited by their zip code. HB 2153 is another step toward an education system where families have real choices and where every student can succeed.”

Both the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs and this publication have long (since 2014 here) advocated for these changes. In short, cue Queen, “Another One Bites The Dust.”

With God’s help, someday Oklahoma will be free of unaccountable fiefdoms of power and corruption.