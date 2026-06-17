U.S. Investment in Ag. Research

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins and U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon hosted several land-grant university leaders at USDA for a roundtable discussion and announced Monday the opening of the FY2026 funding opportunity for the Research Facilities Act program.

“A nation that cannot feed itself is not secure and for too long, many of our land-grant universities have faced aging facilities and mounting deferred maintenance costs that threaten their ability to conduct world-class agricultural research,” said Secretary Rollins. “Today we are announcing a $125 million investment to ensure America’s farmers and ranchers continue to benefit from the innovation that secures our vital U.S. agriculture industry and allows us to feed, clothe, and fuel not only our nation but the world.”

President Trump’s Working Families Tax Cuts provided $125 million annually for the Research Facilities Act program and this historic investment will help address decades of deferred maintenance and accelerate modernization of agricultural research facilities across the country.

“Agricultural advancement is not an accident of history; it is the product of generations of Americans’ hard work and ingenuity,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. “Our land-grant universities have driven agricultural development for more than a century – advancing critical scientific breakthroughs, pioneering cutting-edge technologies, and cultivating dedicated Americans who have strengthened America’s food and farming systems. Thanks to President Trump, today’s investment ensures these institutions continue to anchor American strength at home while leaded the world in competitiveness.”

“Agricultural innovation has enabled our nation to feed millions, eradicate emerging threats, and maintain one of the safest food supplies in the world,” said USDA Under Secretary for Research, Education, and Economics and Chief Scientist Dr. Scott H. Hutchins. “The Research Facilities Act program will ensure that future food and agricultural research is conducted in state-of-the-art facilities equipped with cutting-edge tools. This program is a win for American agriculture and for the next generation of scientists and producers.”

The USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) will administer this competitive funding opportunity, and the funding will support renovation, expansion, and construction projects that strengthen research capacity and ensure America’s agricultural research enterprise remains equipped to meet the challenges facing America’s farmers, ranchers, and producers. Applicants must provide a dollar-for-dollar non-federal cash match to ensure strong local investment and stewardship of taxpayer resources and eligible entities may receive funds for only one project at a time. Projects will be funded at four levels:

Level I—Planning Grants: $100,000 to $200,000 for activities like needs assessments, site surveys, preliminary designs, and cost estimates

Level II—Small Facility Upgrades: $250,000 to $2 million for activities like renovations and lab modernization

Level III—Mid-Scale Construction/Expansion: $2 million to $10 million for expansions, specialized research wings, and major retrofits

Level IV—Large-Scale Research Complex: $10 million to $30 million for entire new buildings, specialized labs, and controlled environment research facilities

“For 164 years, USDA has partnered with America’s great land-grant and agricultural universities to produce the discoveries, service, and education needed to keep the nation fed and to fuel U.S. agricultural progress around the world,” said NIFA Director Dr. Jaye L. Hamby. “This investment reaffirms our commitment to that valued partnership and to the next generation of agriculturists. We are excited to see the tremendous impact this program will have to accelerate research from the lab to the marketplace and the fields to improve profitability for our farmers, ranchers, and producers and secure our nation’s food supply.”

The deadline for applications is July 17, 2026. For more information, visit nifa.usda.gov or email RFAP@usda.gov.