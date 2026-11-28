The Gateway Pundit is reporting that “Democrats are in full panic mode after the Trump administration, working with DOGE alumni, dumped hundreds of internal USAID documents onto the shuttered agency’s website.” At this writing, you may still review the files here: USAID.gov.

Oklahomans are hoping national media may notice what v1sut.substack reported February 18, 2025 that the, “Labyrinth of Orgs Funneled USAID Funds to Promote Alternative Genders/Sexualities in Oklahoma.”

Tulsa Today graphic composition

The Gateway Pundit reports, “Ranking Members Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) fired off a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Acting USAID Administrator Bill Woolf demanding the files be pulled immediately.”

The story quotes the letter saying, “The posting of files appears to be an effort to tarnish USAID’s decades of work promoting freedom and democracy abroad and cover up the appalling impact of the agency’s closure…” Read more from The Gateway Pundit here.

Oklahoman’s wonder if, within the billions if not trillions, of fraud the investigators will dig into funding in Tulsa? V1SUT credits @DataRepublican that “allowed us all to connect how massive sums of money from USAID have been directed through a spiderweb of duplicitous entities to influence and infiltrate the place we call home.” Again, that story may be found in full on Substack here.

We hope investigators dig deep and that Oklahoma Senators and Representatives will demand an answer to what made USAID think “foreign aid” was required, in Tulsa, to build a network of deviant lifestyle indoctrination that convinced a vulnerable young Owasso child to commit suicide?

Other recent Tulsa Today stories on USAID include:

By Robert W. Malone MD, MS

Although there have been howls of outrage throughout both Corporate (State-sponsored) Media [including the Tulsa World] and across DC Deep Staters and their surrogates, President Donald J. Trump, DOGE and Elon Musk appear to have kicked a key hornets nest. The buzzing is deafening, and […] This entry was posted in National on February 7, 2025

By David Arnett

Secretary of State Marco Rubio unveiled plans to restructure and potentially abolish the U.S. Agency for International Development on Monday. In a release late in the day, the White House documented why. For decades the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has been unaccountable to taxpayers while it has funneled massive sums of money […] This entry was posted in National on February 3, 2025 .

Republicans didn’t show for midterm elections because Leftist Criminals and other Democrats have not been “perp-walked” (escorting arrested suspect(s) by police in front of reporters and news cameras) into custody they so richly deserve.