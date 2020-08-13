Open the schools, end the panic, let’s roll

Joy Pullmann writing for The Federalist offers a powerful analysis on why prominent Democrat politicians have started making huge concessions on reopening schools. Back in May, Pullmann writes, Democrats pounced after President Trump supported reopening. Despite the data finding precisely the opposite, it quickly became the Democrat-media complex line that opening schools this fall would be preposterously dangerous to children and teachers.

On Friday, Cuomo cleared schools to open this fall, just a few weeks after making uncertain noises about the prospect as teachers unions breathed down his neck. That same day, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Senate’s minority leader, joined the Democrat messaging reversal.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tucked the posture shift into a Saturday response to Trump’s latest executive orders, saying “these announcements do…nothing to reopen schools,” as if Democrats have been all along supporting school reopenings instead of the opposite. Just a few weeks ago, Pelosi was on TV bashing Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos for encouraging school reopenings, saying, falsely, “Going back to school presents the biggest risk for the spread of the coronavirus. They ignore science and they ignore governance in order to make this happen.”

What gives? For one thing, New York’s richest people have fled during the lockdowns. If their kids’ tony public schools don’t offer personal instruction or look likely to maintain the chaos of rolling lockdown brownouts, those wealthy people have better choices. They can stay in their vacation houses or newly bought mansions in states that aren’t locked down. They can hire pod teachers or private schools.

And the longer they stay outside New York City and start to make friends and get used to a new place, the less likely they are to ever return.

Reopening means swimming against their anti-Trump base and teachers union donors’ full-court press to amp school funding and slash teacher duties. That means the below-surface financial and political pressure Cuomo, Pelosi, and Schumer are under to make this kind of a reversal must be huge. It’s likely coming from not only internal polling but also early information about just how many people have left New York and New York City, as well as interpersonal intelligence from their influential social circles.

Click here for more from The Federalist.

For the first time in history, civilization tried to quarantine the healthy instead of the weak and vulnerable and now we have the data to know that does not work. The “best” part, hopefully, is we learned never to do that again.

Since the First Amendment is not being applied, maybe we need a new Constitutional Amendment limiting all Federal, State and Local authority from imposing any restriction of movement, worship, speech, assembly lasting more than 15 days. Okay, yes, that should be covered by the First Amendment, but…

This “lock’em down” stupidity doesn’t include government workers of course, but it has almost destroyed free enterprise, set the nation on fire and only now ending when Democrats realize their overreaching power grab panic threatens their own political survival.

