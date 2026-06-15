Straight Up Tulsa Primary Guide

Analysis: Let’s hope everyone in Oklahoma can tell the difference between good, evil, and outrageous idiocy. The attacks on Trump endorsed candidates Mike Mazzei and Jackson Layhmeyer are unjustified and executed by known operatives Oklahomans will long despise. Dark Money, overseas Muslim media manipulation, and local fools have been active this election cycle. We will remember them all and especially the line, “POLITICAL SATIRE. AI-GENERATED IMAGES DO NOT DEPICT ACTUAL EVENTS.”

Screen Shot: Self Identified Political Satire

This article highlights the good. The disgusting actors we will be discussing in future stories.

Tulsa Today is a local news service established in 1996 that is owned and operated by Tulsans. Our contact information has been public for thirty years. We are on most professional media distribution lists both state and national. Our network expanded in 2022 with Straight Up on Substack and last month with the YouTube Channel Straight Up Dave. Our candidate highlights come from our interviews, coverage on all three platforms, and detailed review of public information.

OK SQ 832 – $15 Minimum Wage Initiative

This is an out-of-state funded initiative by big labor political operatives to pad their own pockets, up the national average wage, and destroy Oklahoma’s economy. It forces the minimum Oklahoma wage to be tacked to the minimum wage in NYC and California, which are completely different economies. It will increase wages without a vote indefinitely. It will ultimately force some businesses to close or to reduce the number of their employees in order to pay the mandated rate and kill small family farms. It will create more unemployment and not help those it claims it will help. Our latest story, “Ripple Effects of State Question 832” on Tulsa Today provides more information and links to detailed issue examination.

U.S. SENATOR: Kevin Hern has been our U.S. Congressional Representative since 2018. While he is deeply conservative and a practicing Christian, he is not bombastic and prefers to work quietly to accomplish President Trump’s agenda. We interviewed him in 2017 here and wrote again in 2026 here. Hern has held important elected roles within Congress and was proposed to fill the position of Speaker of the House before Mike Johnson won the job. He is endorsed by President Donald J. Trump.

U.S. HOUSE – OK Dist 1: Jackson Lahmeyer has also been endorsed by President Trump, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and General Mike Flynn among others. Lahmeyer emerged publicly during COVID and again in 2020 when he ran (and bettered the odds) as an unknown against Senator Lankford. He has been actively involved in fights to stop child trafficking, and stood courageously against the idiotic COVID anti-science rules from the beginning which brought harm to our economy, small businesses and the ability to freely live life. Details on his journey and the role of church and state were covered in our podcast interview here.

OK GOVERNOR: Mike Mazzei did not inherit money, he earned it by building a business from the ground up. Oklahoma knew he would be GREAT regarding budgets and finances for the state and he has shared his detailed plans to reshape the state, lower taxes, and turn our educational system around. The Mazzei campaign has been “decisive with details, not just promises” by any standard. However, his initial announcement regarding the Inola smelter for the needed aluminum and jobs it would create didn’t fly well with many. His opponents jumped on that and created AI commercials as if he negotiated the deal and was kissing up to Hillary Clinton. All fake. He did go further into his thoughts regarding the smelter which can be read here. Mazzei discussed his plans in detail on the podcast a few days ago here.

OK LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR: David Ostrowe is Oklahoma Gov Stitt’s Chief Operating Officer, but few know very much about what he has accomplished. That is a shame. He has accomplished much and deserves better coverage as compared to others in the contest that speak in “glittering superficial generalities” or “red meat” for hungry audiences. The detailed podcast on Straight Up Dave delved into details and Ostrowe even corrected the host on a point or two which is always greatly appreciated. He is a Navy Veteran, has built his wealth from the private sector. If you want a serious business development effort in Oklahoma, Ostrowe is the best choice.

OK ATTORNEY GENERAL: Jon Echols helped stop a Senate bill to allow driver’s licenses for illegals and helped fast track a bill that ensured Oklahoma would not be bound by mandates issued by World Health Organizations. In 2021 as Speaker of the House, he sponsored Oklahoma’s call for an Article V Convention of the States. As with any experienced legislator, the “sausage making process” of law making is not always clear, but attacks on him are unfounded. A February event during the campaign was covered on Substack here and the recent debate (absent his cowardly opponent) is covered on Tulsa Today here.

OK STATE TREASURER: Cindy Byrd did a great job as Oklahoma Auditor & Inspector in taking on some really hard tasks (Educational Industrial Complex) and calling to account powerful special interests statewide. We are not sure what more she can do with this job, but that is primarily because very little attention is paid to this office. That is one thing this media group plans to change in the near future. Most notably, Byrd called out Oklahoma’s Culture of Financial Mismanagement here. Oklahoma needs more calling out.

OK SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION: John Cox is a small district school superintendent focused on the basics, phonics and math. While not as fun for woke teachers, the basic tools must be prioritized for Oklahoma to build a public education system worthy of local and national praise. Cox spoke more about his mission on the podcast here.

OK LABOR COMMISSIONER: Lisa Janloo is a first generation American of Iranian descent active in the labor market and local business. She discussed her plans for the office in a podcast here.

OK INSURANCE COMMISSIONER: Marty Quinn is a Republican from Claremore, served 8 years in the OK Senate (SD2) and 4 years in the OK House (HD9). He has worked for 40 years in the insurance industry with Shelter Insurance Company. He later owned an independent agency, which sold on January 2, 2024. More on his race for this office is available on Substack in a 2025 story here.

OK CORPORATION COMMISSIONER: Justin Hornback gets an endorsement for sticking with it as he has run for this office twice before. After looking at his competition, let us pray the third time is the charm. He has 20 years experience in pipeline welding industry which has included being an inspector with extensive knowledge of regulations, safety, generation and transmission pipelines which would all be helpful. He has been very active on the campaign trail and this writer feels bad Justin has not received an interview or opportunity to sit for a podcast. We hope to make up for that with Justin Hornback often should he be elected as a Corporation Commissioner because he has pledged to, “prioritize transparency by providing access to information, holding public hearings, and actively engaging with people to foster trust and accountability in our regulatory processes.”

Steve Kunzweiler vs. Colleen McCarty for District Attorney

Tulsa County District Attorney: Colleen McCarty is the founder of Oklahoma Appleseed, an organization which she built in Oklahoma to advocate for justice. She has been running a team of lawyers through that organization since 2022. The same way you would if running the DA’s office, but with private donations.

This writer covered the incumbent Steve Kunzweiler here in February and challenger Colleen McCarty here in March. We planned to hold a podcast debate between the two but Kunzweiler made that impossible, some suspect because of increasingly evident health concerns (rumored in the courthouse but not disclosed to voters as Parkinson’s Disease). Kunzweiler has whipped his supporters into a frenzy with misinformation, disingenuous accusations, and blogger based hyperbole.

While Kunzweiler would not appear, McCarty was featured on two podcast, the first to introduce herself and answer questions (Episode #2) here and the second podcast to bring the receipts and counter distortions of facts hyped by her opponent (Episode #13) here. This writer also made an endorsement of McCarty in May here.

As Political Pundit Karen Hardin wrote, “as I weigh the two candidates in the balance, I determined I would rather have a fighter willing to actually prosecute the bad guys and work to stomp out injustice than what we currently have in the DA’s position. McCarty has relentlessly fought to uncover the truth and protect the kids from the abuses exposed at the Tulsa Juvenile Center where her opponent, who SHOULD have been fighting for the kids, apparently was working to shut down that investigation. I experienced that personally when he tried to block an attempt by citizens to gather signatures to impanel a grand jury. A grand jury that ultimately could have investigated HIS office.”

Tulsa County Treasurer: Brandon Shreffler is endorsed by many who can also see we need fresh blood in this position. Shreffler is a political outsider with both the education and experience to do this job. He also isn’t part of the good ‘ol boy network. Shreffler has a Bachelor’s in Finance and MBA along with abundent experience over the last 20 years in the private sector. He has already been doing research to protect Tulsan’s money.

Tulsa County Commissioner, Dist 1: Idris Shelby was in the US Air Force for 11 years and is now a healthcare and business professional with more than a decade of leadership experience. He holds multiple degrees, including an MBA in Healthcare and Administration and doctoral work in Christian education and leadership from Liberty University.

Shelby doesn’t carry all the baggage his opponent does! Really anyone would be better than incumbent Stan Sallee after he has repeatedly sold Tulsa down the river on so many issues most notably Data Centers throughout the region as chair of the Indian Nations Council of Governments. Sallee is more comfortable with Democrats, but will pander to any one that might put a benefit in his bucket.

Idris Shelby is the best choice to help continue cleaning Tulsa County Government – a long time coming.